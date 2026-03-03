Namibia Calls for Urgent De-Escalation After Deadly Middle East Strikes

Namibia has called for urgent de-escalation in the Middle East following military strikes by the United States (US) and Israel against Iran that reportedly killed Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with other national and military leaders and civilians.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of International Relations and Trade said it has noted with grave concern the escalation of tensions resulting from the military actions carried out on Saturday.

The ministry warned that the situation risks further destabilising an already fragile region and undermining international peace and security.

"Namibia calls upon all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint, ensure the immediate cessation of hostilities, and return to dialogue and diplomatic engagement as the only viable pathway toward sustainable peace," the statement reads.

The ministry further describes the developments as a serious escalation with far-reaching implications for regional stability and global security.

It stresses that heightened tensions in and around the Middle East could have consequences beyond the immediate conflict zone.

Reiterating its foreign policy principles, Namibia emphasised its commitment to sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference in the internal affairs of states, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter and international law.

The ministry said these principles are fundamental to maintaining a rules-based international order, particularly for small and developing states whose security and prosperity depend on respect for international norms.

Namibia also aligns itself with the position of the African Union, which has called for urgent de-escalation and renewed diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

The government has reaffirmed its support for multilateralism and urged the international community to intensify efforts to prevent further loss of life and restore stability in the region. - Nampa