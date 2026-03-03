Nigeria: Iran - Protest in Lagos, Sokoto, Gombe, Others

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shi'ites, on Monday, continued their protest against the United States and Israel attacks on Iran and the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader since 1989, was killed in the opening salvo of a massive US and Israeli attack, sparking a new wave of retaliatory missile strikes from Tehran on Sunday.

Iranian state television confirmed Khamenei's death early Sunday, hours after President Donald Trump announced the killing of the 86-year-old cleric he described as "one of the most evil people in history".

Protests were held in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Sokoto, Gombe, Niger, Kaduna, Bauchi, Yobe and several other states across Nigeria on Monday in condemnation of his killing.

In Nigeria, the IMN has historically expressed solidarity with Iran and its leadership, often organising processions and demonstrations in response to developments involving Tehran.

The group has previously clashed with security forces during similar protests.

In the wake of the protests, Tunji Disu, the acting Inspector-General of Police, on Sunday ordered commissioners of police (CPs) across the country to heighten security measures in response to the evolving geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

According to Benjamin Hundeyin, Force Public Relations Officer, the directive is part of proactive steps to prevent any fallout from global developments.

The protesters waved Iranian flags, displayed portraits of Khamenei, and carried placards denouncing both the United States and Israel while expressing solidarity with Iran.

Yobe

In Yobe State, members of the IMN protested in three major cities of Gashua, Nguru and Potiskum on Sunday over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader.

They were chanting solidarity songs, waving flags and placards bearing different inscriptions condemning American and Israeli leaders.

Leader of the group in Gashua, Malam Abdullahi Bin Sa'id, condemned the killing of the supreme leader and described the situation as an assault on international law and order.

"It's a serious violation of the sovereignty and security of Iran, a trampling on the aims and principles of international law that must not be overlooked by the world leaders," he said.

Also on Sunday in Kano State, IMN members held a procession in protest of Khomeini's assassination, where they marched from Fagge Juma'at to the residence of their late leader in the state, Malam Mahmud Turi at Kofar Waika.

During the protest, they were adorned in black attire, carrying posters with inscriptions condemning Israel and mourning the late Supreme Leader.

Bauchi

Also, hundreds of Muslims and members of the IMN took to the streets of Bauchi metropolis, condemning the killing of Khamenei.

The Bauchi demonstrations drew hundreds of participants who marched through the city's major roads. They marched from Fudiyya Shiites Islamic School through the central market, the Emir's Palace and Kobi Streets, condemning the killing of Khamenei.

The protesters carried the pictures of the late Khamenei, saying that the assassination of the Supreme Leader is an attack on the global Islamic community and a violation of international sovereignty. The demonstrations were peaceful, with many people condemning the assassination of Iran's supreme leader.

Katsina, Gombe

Similarly, in Katsina State, the Shi'ites marched from the IBB Way to Nagogo Road before stopping at Madaki Way, also wearing black clothes and carrying posters of Khomeini.

On Monday, the leader of the IMN in Gombe State, Muhammad Abbari, alleged that the United States is seeking to dominate Iran to control its resources and install a government favourable to its interests.

Abbari made the remarks during a protest staged in Gombe to condemn the attacks on Iran.

In his interview with our correspondents, Abbari dismissed claims that the tension between Washington and Tehran is centred on nuclear weapons, arguing instead that the dispute is driven by political and economic interests.

According to him, the rift dates back to the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, which led to the establishment of an Islamic government.

He claimed that before the revolution, Iran had a government that maintained close ties with the United States and allowed it considerable influence over the country's economic affairs.

He further alleged that following the revolution, the US imposed thousands of sanctions on Iran in what he described as sustained hostility towards the country.

Abbari also described allegations that Iran is pursuing nuclear weapons as a pretext for foreign intervention, insisting that the underlying objective is access to the country's wealth.

He expressed concern over what he termed the involvement of some Muslim-majority countries, accusing them of providing support or facilities for actions against Iran.

Such steps, he warned, could have broader implications for the Muslim world.

The protest in Gombe, he added, was part of a series of demonstrations held by Islamic Movement members across Nigeria to denounce what they called aggression against Iran.

Taraba

Also, in Taraba State, hundreds of members of the IMN staged a peaceful protest over the development.

Members of the movement, including women and children, took to major streets in Jalingo and other towns across Taraba State in protest against what they described as unprovoked attacks and killing of Iran supreme leader and innocent people, including women and children, by America and Israel.

One of the leaders of the movement, Muhammad Sale, said they were out to protest the unprovoked attacks of Iran by America and Israel.

"We condemn the attack and called on the entire world to condemn the attack, and the United Nations should sanction America and Israel for their atrocities against Iran and other countries," he said.

Khamenei's death shook us - Zakzaky

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sayyid Ibraheem Zakzaky, described the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader as a devastating blow to Muslims worldwide, calling him "a great pillar" whose absence will be felt across generations.

"At this difficult moment, we have been shaken by the loss of a great pillar of our community, Sayyid Qa'id (RH). Without doubt, we are deeply shaken," Zakzaky said in a statement issued Monday.

Zakzaky extended condolences to Imam Mahdi, senior religious authorities, the people of Iran, Muslims worldwide, and "all free people across the globe."

He stressed, "This loss touches us all collectively; it is something that affects every one of us."

The Nigerian cleric recalled Khamenei's long service to Islam, beginning as a young disciple of Imam Khomeini during the struggle that led to the Islamic Revolution 47 years ago.

He noted that enemies repeatedly tried to eliminate key figures of the Revolution, including Ayatolah Mutahhari and Ayatollah Beheshti, and that Khamenei himself survived an assassination attempt 46 years ago.

"They thought he had attained martyrdom then, but Allah preserved him. Though he lost the use of his right hand, Allah kept him alive to continue serving Islam," Zakzaky said.

He highlighted Khamenei's eight years as president of Iran, and his 37 years as Supreme Leader following Imam Khomeini's death.

"He stood firm with wisdom, foresight, and resilience, ensuring stability and progress. He carried Imam Khomeini's vision as if the Imam himself were alive," Zakzaky stated.

Zakzaky praised Khamenei's initiatives to foster unity among Muslims and build bridges with other faiths, citing institutions such as the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, the Ahlulbayt World Assembly, and interfaith conferences.

"He created platforms that brought Muslims together and opened dialogue with other religions. His leadership was not confined to Iran; it was a struggle for the entire Ummah," Zakzaky said.

Zakzaky condemned the attackers for targeting him and his family in their home.

"True battle is fought between combatants, not by slaughtering families in their homes. You have shown yourselves to be weak and fearful, capable only of killing innocents," he said.

He warned that the crime would ultimately backfire on its perpetrators.

"The blood of Sayyid Qa'id will pursue you until the end. Insha Allah, your collapse is near. This act of destruction marks your final blow," Zakzaky said, adding that the attempt to weaken the Islamic Republic would only strengthen Islam's global rise.

Zakzaky also urged Muslims worldwide to recognize what he described as the threat to their faith and dignity.

"This is a struggle between truth and falsehood. Soon, Allah will elevate this community and bring forth the awaited saviour. We pray for his swift appearance, through whom ultimate deliverance will come," he said.

Qadiriyya followers hold Salatul Ghaib for Khamenei in Kano

Dozens of Qadiriyya Sufi order followers observed Salatul Ghaib on Monday for the late Iranian Supreme Leader, Khamenei, at the Darul Qadiriyya in Kabara quarters in Kano.

Darul Qadiriyya is the residence of the late Sheikh Nasiru Kabara, the leader of the Qadiriyya sect in Africa, who died in 1993.

The funeral prayer observed in absentia (Ghaib) was led by Sheikh Muazzamu Nasiru Kabara, the eldest son of the late spiritual leader of the Qadiriyya sect.

Dozens of faithful attended the prayer, which was held immediately after the Asr prayer in the Darul Qadiriyya premises, where faithful prayed for the deceased leader, asking Allah to grant his soul eternal blessings.

Sheikh Musal Qasiyuni Nasiru Kabara, who has been holding sessions on Kitab Al-Shifa daily in the Darul Qadiriyya since the beginning of the Ramadan period, was among those who participated in the funeral rites for the late Iranian supreme leader.

Sheikh Musal Qasiyuni also shared the video of the prayer on his verified Facebook page.

Why Middle East crisis reverberates in Nigeria - Diplomat

A former Nigerian Ambassador to Sudan and Côte d'Ivoire, Suleiman Dahiru, has said that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, particularly the killing of Iran's spiritual leader, is reverberating across Nigeria through protests and economic pressures because the world has become a global village.

Speaking to our correspondent last night, Dahiru said, "Now, you see, as they always say, the world has become a global village. Whatever is happening in one part of the world, the rest of the world is seeing what is going on.

"So, the demonstrations that you are seeing in some cities in Nigeria are simply because of disapproval of what America and Israel are doing in Iran."

He explained that the protests by Shi'ite Muslims in Nigerian cities are not isolated events but part of a broader reaction to what he described as "American and Israeli machinations" in the Middle East.

"Israel is not a friend of the Arabs, is not a friend of Muslims. Unfortunately, because the monarchies want to preserve their rule, they listen to whatever America is telling them, and that is why they are normalising relationships with Israel," he said.

According to him, Iran's refusal to bow to external dictates made it a target.

"Iran, because of its long history of not allowing any country to dominate it, refused to obey American dictation. And Israel has also found Iran too difficult to manipulate. So, the Americans and the Israelis ganged up against Iran," Dahiru noted.

He noted that the crisis will have economic consequences for Nigeria. "If you follow the study, the price of oil has gone up by 13%, and it will keep on going up until they find a solution to the problem.

"The economy in the world is going to suffer for it, apart from the prices of oil that are already going up. So, the whole situation is not good for the world. Including Nigeria," he stressed.

Dahiru criticised the role of the United States and Israel in undermining global institutions, saying, "The United Nations that was formed in 1945 to stop wars around the world, to seek peace among countries of the world, you have Netanyahu and Donald Trump who have become lawless. They have made nonsense of the United Nations. They have made nonsense of diplomacy and they have made nonsense of the law itself," he stated.

On whether the protests are purely religious, he argued that the issue transcends sectarian lines. "Anybody who has any humanity in him, you don't have to be a Shi'ite. You don't have to be Sunni. You don't have to be a Muslim.

"If you have any humanity in you, you should condemn what America and Israel are doing. They are governed by lawless people. Donald Trump is lawless. Netanyahu is lawless," he said.

"Flights are no longer taking place. The Middle East countries have closed down their airspace. The economy in the world is going to suffer for it...

"America has never left any country in a better shape than it found it. If you are talking of Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, all the countries we have mentioned, America left them worse off," he added.

By Joshua Odeyemi & Dalhatu Liman (Abuja), Sani Ibrahim Paki (Kano), Habibu Gimba (Damaturu), Ahmed Mohammed (Bauchi), Magaji lsa Hunkuyi (Jalingo), Ahmad Datti (Kano) & Rabilu Abubakar (Gombe)

