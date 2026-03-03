Nigeria: Court Jails Two Over Adulterated Alcohol Production in Lagos

NAFDAC enforcement officers recovered counterfeit and unregistered variants of popular brands, including Hennessy, Jameson Irish Whiskey, William Lawson's and Gordon's.

A Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted two men for producing and distributing adulterated alcoholic beverages, sentencing them to a combined 40 years' imprisonment.

The conviction was announced by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on its X account on Monday, following an enforcement operation conducted on 3 December 2025 at Kojo Street, Ijanikin, and the Vespa Market in Lagos.

The conviction

The convicts, Otuorimuno Nelson Aziakpono, 58, and Ikegwuonu Davidson Ikechukwu, 28, were found guilty of offences relating to the production, possession, sale and distribution of adulterated and unregistered alcoholic drinks.

According to NAFDAC, enforcement officers recovered counterfeit and unregistered variants of popular brands, including Hennessy, Jameson Irish Whiskey, William Lawson's and Gordon's.

The agency said the products were unwholesome, misleadingly packaged and unsafe for consumption.

The defendants were arraigned on eight counts bordering on possession of unwholesome products, manufacture and distribution of counterfeit beverages, and related offences under applicable laws.

NAFDAC reiterated its commitment to safeguarding public health, warning of the serious risks associated with adulterated alcoholic products.

The agency said it would intensify enforcement nationwide and urged the public to report suspicious products or activities to the nearest NAFDAC office.

Wider regulatory push

The conviction comes amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of alcohol and drug distribution across Nigeria.

This year, NAFDAC announced a phased ban on the production and sale of alcoholic drinks in sachets and small bottles, citing concerns over rising alcohol abuse, particularly among young people.

The policy has since generated backlash from segments of the alcohol industry and some groups, who argue that it could lead to job losses and economic hardship.

However, the agency has maintained that the measure is a public health intervention aimed at reducing access to cheap, high-strength alcohol and curbing abuse.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Drugs and Illicit Trafficking has commended NAFDAC for its efforts in combating drug abuse and regulating medicines nationwide.

The committee, led by Timehin Adelegbe, said it is working to strengthen legislative measures aimed at curbing illicit drug trafficking and alcohol abuse across the country, reaffirming the National Assembly's support for tighter regulatory enforcement.