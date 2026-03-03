Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Odo-Ere Community in Kogi, Shoot Resident

3 March 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Manasseh Mbachii

A video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES and recorded by residents at the scene showed a man identified as Mr Elijah lying on the ground with a gunshot wound

Armed men on Monday night attacked the Lawiri River area of Odo-Ere, headquarters of Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, shooting a resident and reportedly abducting an unspecified number of persons.

Voices heard in the footage said the attackers operated around the river axis before fleeing.

The exact number of people kidnapped during the incident could not be immediately confirmed as of press time.

Residents who spoke in the video, without giving their names, said the attack caused panic across the community, with many fleeing their homes for safety.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer of the Kogi State Command were unsuccessful, as calls to his telephone line did not connect at the time of filing this report.

Security agencies have yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

The latest attack comes a day after PREMIUM TIMES reported that armed men set ablaze a vehicle conveying cashew products along the Egbe-Eruku Road in Yagba West.

In that incident, which occurred on 2 March, the driver and his companion escaped, but the vehicle and its goods were destroyed.

Yagba West and other parts of Kogi West Senatorial District have witnessed repeated security breaches in recent months.

On 4 February, the Kogi State Government ordered the temporary closure of schools across the state, citing credible intelligence and the need to protect pupils and teachers.

Days later, on 8 February, the government announced the temporary shutdown of selected markets and motor parks in parts of Kogi West to support ongoing security operations aimed at flushing out bandits and other criminal elements.

In December 2025, gunmen attacked worshippers at Ayetoro-Kiri in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area, abducting more than 30 residents.

Data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project earlier showed that Kogi recorded at least 150 fatalities and 365 abductions linked to armed violence between January and mid-December 2025, with Yagba West, Lokoja and Kabba among the worst-affected areas.

Residents of Odo-Ere said Monday night's incident has further heightened fear, particularly in communities located near forest corridors and riverine routes that connect Kogi to neighbouring states.

The situation remained fluid as of press time, with residents calling for increased patrols and a sustained security presence in the area.

