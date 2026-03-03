Liberia: Bong Lawmaker Donates Medical Supplies to Phebe Referral Hospital

Phebe Hospital Suakoko, a referral facility in Suakoko District, has received a huge consignment of donated medical supplies, just days after staff staged a week-long go-slow over shortages and poor working conditions.

The supplies, filling an entire truck, were handed over on Monday, March 2, 2026 by Hon. Eugine J.M. Kollie, Representative of Bong Electoral District #5.

Speaking during the donation ceremony held at the compound of the hospital, Rep. Kollie said the items were a direct response to the difficulties he witnessed during a visit last Wednesday.

"I want to say thanks for allowing us to be here," he told the hospital's board, administration and staff. "This thing was not bought. When I travelled to the US, I reached out to some of our partners, and they were able to give us at least one 40-foot container."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He explained that the only cost to his office was the shipping fee of $13,575 to bring the container from the United States to Liberia.

"This is the first truckload. We still have another one-and-a-half truckload that will go to other clinics in the district," the lawmaker added.

The donation, described in an official letter as the first in a series to all Ministry of Health-accredited health centers in Electoral District #5, includes 30 cartons of alcohol antiseptic, 12 cartons of cough suppressant, 2 cartons of lice-stopping solution, 50 cartons of hospital gloves, and 50 cartons of disposable gowns.

Others are 5 cartons of disposable face masks, cartons of pure hand surface cleaner, 2 cartons of hospital rubber bands, 10 cartons of mini mouthwash, and 13 cartons of energy-saving and fluorescent bulbs. The rest are 50 cartons of itch-stopping cream, 30 hospital mattresses, and 4 hospital chairs.

Representative Kollie said the bulbs were included after his team noticed dark areas in the facility during their previous visit.

He stressed that the donation was made in good faith and hoped the items would be used strictly for their intended medical purpose.

The donation comes after staff at Phebe Referral Hospital carried out a go-slow last week, highlighting chronic shortages that have affected patient care.

Commenting on the issues of the 7 suspended staff, Representative Kollie said he had already written to the Liberian Legislature about the situation and warned that, if the government failed to act, he would push for Phebe to be declared an "area of emergency".

"From here I immediately left and wrote all our concerns," he said. "Senator Prince Kermue Moye, Chairman of the Bong Legislative Caucus has advised that we go as a team to meet with the necessary government officials."

He added that lawmakers would continue to monitor developments "so that at the end of the day Liberia can be beneficial or whatever positive impact it will make".

Referral role for entire country

Hon. Kollie repeatedly emphasized that the hospital's problems affect the whole nation, not just his district.

"Phebe is not just about District Number 5 people. It is a referral hospital. It has to do with the whole of Liberia," he said. "So, I'm concerned."

He confirmed he is now in direct consultation with the hospital board to clarify whether Phebe operates as a government institution or remains under church management.

"We are trying to see how best Phebe can be run," he said. "If they want it to become a government, we will have that discussion. If the church wants to maintain it and request subsidies from the government, we will still come to a conclusion."

Taking delivery of the donated items, Phebe Medical Minnie Sankawulo-Ricks hospital officials expressed deep gratitude on behalf of the board of trustees, administration, staff and the people of Bong County.

"Thank you so much for this kind gesture," she said. "I can tell you that we will make sure these things are used for the intended purpose. You are going to receive a letter of appreciation from the hospital administration."

The Phebe Medical Director added that the supplies would be put to immediate use to improve patient care.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Additionally, Kollie disclosed that the distribution of the remaining supplies to clinics at Taylor Ta and others would begin "this weekend or early next week", once transport could be arranged.

He also made a direct appeal regarding the hospital's leadership, saying the current director "is doing well" and pleading for any outstanding issues with Civil Service Director Josiah Joekai to be resolved amicably.

Phebe Referral Hospital is one of Liberia's most important health facilities, serving patients not only from Bong County but from across the country for complex cases.

The timely donation is expected to provide immediate relief to the hospital and surrounding clinics while longer-term discussions about sustainable government support and the facility's legal status continue.

The district #5 lawmaker assured that his office would keep returning to ensure the supplies reach those who need them most and that the broader challenges facing Phebe are addressed.

The hospital administration confirmed the donation will be formally acknowledged in writing in the coming days.