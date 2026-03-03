Nigeria: Turkish Cup - Why Galatasaray Dropped Victor Osimhen

The Super Eagles striker was not included in the travelling party to Alanya, a move that initially raised eyebrows, given his blistering form this season.

Galatasaray have moved swiftly to calm speculation surrounding the absence of Victor Osimhen from their squad for Tuesday night's Ziraat Turkish Cup clash away to Alanyaspor, insisting the decision is part of a carefully managed recovery plan rather than any cause for concern.

The Super Eagles striker was not included in the travelling party to Alanya, a move that initially raised eyebrows given his blistering form this season. However, the reigning Turkish champions have confirmed that Osimhen is currently undergoing an individualised training programme focused on active recovery, as the club navigates a demanding run of fixtures.

In a statement released on X, Galatasaray explained that Osimhen is not alone in being managed carefully during this period. Several key first-team regulars, including goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakir, defenders Davinson Sánchez and Abdülkerim Bardakci, and midfielder Mario Lemina, have also been placed on personalised fitness schedules.

"Uğurcan Çakir, Davinson Sánchez, Abdülkerim Bardakci, Victor Osimhen, and Mario Lemina have been placed on individualised training programs for active recovery," the club stated.

The update underlines Galatasaray's intent to balance short-term competition demands with long-term physical sustainability, particularly for players who have carried heavy minutes across league, continental and international commitments.

Osimhen's omission comes despite another prolific campaign from the Nigerian forward. Since arriving in Istanbul, the 27-year-old has been one of the standout performers in Turkish football, recording 17 goals and six assists in 25 appearances across all competitions; numbers that have kept Galatasaray firmly in the title conversation and reinforced his status as the focal point of their attack.

However, his Turkish Cup story this season remains on hold. This latest absence means Osimhen has yet to make his debut in the competition, having previously missed matches against Başakşehir, Fethiyespor and İstanbulspor due to his involvement with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

From a broader perspective, Galatasaray's cautious approach reflects the stakes involved. As defending champions of both league and cup, having lifted the domestic double in the 2024/2025 season, the Yellow-Reds are intent on managing their most significant assets carefully during a congested calendar.

While Osimhen's absence will inevitably be felt against Alanyaspor, the club's message is clear: this is about preservation, not panic. With decisive league and cup battles still ahead, Galatasaray are betting that a rested Osimhen now could prove far more valuable when silverware is genuinely on the line.