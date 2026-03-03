Nigeria: Abandoned, Forgotten - Benin Water Fountain Lies in Ruins

BENIN CITY — A once-thrusting symbol of Edo State's grandeur now gathers dust and weeds. The N200 million Water Fountain located in the heart of Benin City and commissioned by former Governor Adams Oshiomhole in 2010, has been abandoned since 2016.

The fountain's heyday was short-lived. Commissioned with fanfare, it drew crowds with its rhythmic water displays and vibrant atmosphere.

Legendary musicians like Sir Victor Uwaifo, Osayomore Joseph, Tuface Idibia, and P-Square performed at its inauguration.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The facility became a hub for social events, with gardens, artificial rocks, and small businesses thriving around it to the extent that Oshiomhole then promised that his administration would build a second water fountain around Ramat Park to save residents in that area the troubles of coming to town.

NDV learned that the then administration also entered into agreement with the builders of the facility for its maintenance.

But after Governor Godwin Obaseki took over, the taps were turned off, and maintenance ceased.

Site's deterioration is stark

The facility built on the Museum Ground in the heart of Benin City where all the major roads in the state took their roots from or terminated, has since been ravaged by scavengers and neglect.

Locals like Precious Uwa, a former photographer, lamented the loss. "We thought it was just a temporary shutdown, but it's been years," he said.

Uwa sighted under a tree where he operates a POS kiosk when this reporter visited said, "I was a photographer here when the fountain was functioning. People were coming here on a daily basis then. The biggest periods were weekends, Sundays and during festivities and public holidays.

"With the facility shut I have to abandon my photography work and think of something else to do and that was when the idea of POS came and I have been doing that.

"The new governor came here in December, we hope he will revive this place," he added.

The once-popular spot is now a hangout for miscreants and a public convenience. VIP stands are destroyed, weeds overgrow the gardens, and suspected criminals use the area for illicit activities.

Hope on the horizon

Though the Edo State Parks and Gardens Agency, headed by Stanley Dave-Ighodaro, responsible for the facility, has been silent about its present state, it has nonetheless been involved in several beautification activities like during the yuletide celebrations when the entire Oba Ovonramwen Square where the fountain is situated and other adjoining roads were beautified for the season.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Company Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, Governor Monday Okpebholo has promised to revive the fountain. "We'll restore this place," he vowed during a recent visit. "Edo people deserve better."

"I am here to look at the state of this water fountain, built by Adams Oshiomhole's administration, but abandoned by the previous administration of Godwin Obaseki.

"I remember how beautiful this place was. I came here to see how to revive it. We want to clean up this place, so that people can come here for recreation or relaxation.

"This place has been abandoned for too long now, but my administration wants to revive it so that Edo people can come here with their families to have good times during weekdays, weekends and holidays," Okpebholo said.

The governor's words have sparked optimism among locals, who yearn for the return of the Water Fountain's former glory.

But as Benin City watches, the question remains: will the Water Fountain be brought back to life, or will it remain a relic of a bygone era?