Nigeria: Delta Communities Lament 'Exclusion' in Oil Project

Residents of Mosogar Kingdom in Ethiope West Local Government Area, Delta State have staged a peaceful protest at a Seplat Energy facility in Amaladi community, alleging exclusion from project decisions in the Sakpoba Forest Reserve. The communities demand fair engagement, citing unresolved land rights issues and alleged disregard for court orders.

The protest highlights growing tension over land rights and host community recognition in one of Nigeria's oil-producing areas.

Men and women from Ugbakele, Owe, Ugbarikpe, Amaladi, and neighbouring communities gathered at the site penultimate Thursday, carrying placards and calling for fair engagement in the installation of a "Ring" project in the forest reserve. Protest leaders said Seplat began work without consulting Mosogar's traditional ruler, youth leaders, and other stakeholders.

They argued that any activity on land they consider part of their kingdom must involve formal discussions and clearance. The community also alleged that Seplat now engages mainly with Edo State authorities and communities, effectively sidelining Mosogar in matters concerning the Delta portion of the Sakpoba Forest Reserve.

Mosogar's claim to area predates current disagreement

The protesters raised legal concerns, stating that a Magistrate's Court in Mosogar granted a stay of execution in a related matter, yet installation work continued. They described this move as disrespectful to both the community and the court process.

Throughout the demonstration, leaders stressed that the action remained peaceful. "We want justice, not trouble," several protesters said, repeating the phrase as they addressed the crowd. They warned that excluding Mosogar from negotiations could strain relations between communities in Delta and neighbouring Edo State, which have coexisted peacefully for years.

The dispute reflects a broader challenge across the Niger-Delta, where oil and gas operations often intersect with complex questions of land ownership, host community status, and benefit sharing. Under Nigeria's petroleum laws and industry practice, companies are expected to engage recognised host communities before and during project execution. When communities feel left out, tensions can escalate quickly.

For residents of Amaladi, Owe, Ugbarikpe, and Ugbakele, the issue carries practical consequences. Recognition as a host community can influence access to jobs, contracts, and community development projects linked to oil operations. It can also determine who participates in environmental monitoring and compensation discussions.

The demonstrators called on Delta State Governor , Sheriff Oborevwori to step in and clarify the state's position on the disputed area. They also appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources to ensure that all affected communities receive fair treatment.

Though efforts to reach Seplat Energy for comment were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report, community leaders urged the company to suspend further action on the project and return to dialogue with Mosogar stakeholders.

They said direct engagement with traditional institutions and youth representatives offers the quickest path to resolving the disagreement.

For now, calm prevails at the protest site. But the message from Mosogar Kingdom is clear - development in the Delta Forest Reserve must recognize local ownership claims and follow due process.

However, how Seplat and government authorities respond in the coming days will likely determine whether the matter ends at the negotiation table or deepens into a wider inter-community dispute.