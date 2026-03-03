Liberia: Supreme Court Halts Capitol Arson Trial, Cites Judge Willie to Chambers Conference

Monrovia — The Supreme Court of Liberia has ordered an immediate stay of proceedings in the high-profile Capitol Building arson case and cited Criminal Court "A" Resident Judge, Roosevelt Z. Willie, to a chambers conference.

The directive, issued under the authority of Associate Justice Yussif D. Kaba, temporarily halts all actions before Criminal Assizes "A" at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia, pending a March 5, 2026, conference at 2:00 p.m.

The order stems from a Petition for a Writ of Prohibition filed by former House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and several other defendants, who are challenging the trial court's handling of the case.

Named alongside Koffa in the petition are Dixon W. Seboe, Abu B. Kamara, Jacob C. B. Debbie, Christian Kofa, John Nyanti, Eric Susay, Thomas Isaac Etheridge, and Stephen Broh -- all facing serious felony charges in connection with the December 2024 burning of the Capitol Building in Monrovia.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The respondents include Judge Willie himself and the Republic of Liberia, represented by the Ministry of Justice.

A Case That Shocked The Nation

The case dates back to the shocking December 2024 blaze that engulfed sections of the Liberian Capitol Building, a fire that stunned the nation and triggered immediate political and legal repercussions.

Authorities described the incident as an orchestrated act of arson, leading to a sweeping investigation and subsequent indictments against several prominent political figures and associates.

The charges, which include arson, criminal conspiracy, and other related offenses, were handed down by a Montserrado County Grand Jury during its February Term.

From the outset, the prosecution, acting through the Ministry of Justice, characterized the fire as a deliberate attempt to undermine Liberia's democratic institutions.

Defense lawyers, however, have consistently argued that the case is politically charged and marred by procedural irregularities.

The matter intensified when defense lawyers filed multiple motions before Criminal Court "A," including a motion for change of venue and objections to certain pre-trial rulings.

The defense now alleges that Judge Willie acted outside his authority and is seeking a Writ of Prohibition from the Supreme Court to prevent further proceedings.

A Writ of Prohibition is an extraordinary legal remedy used to restrain a lower court from acting beyond its jurisdiction or from proceeding in a manner deemed unlawful.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In its communication dated March 2, the Office of the Clerk of the Supreme Court, signed by Cllr. Sam Mamulu ordered Judge Willie to stay "all further proceedings and/or actions in the matter pending the outcome of the conference."

This development freezes the trial, which had been poised to enter an evidentiary phase.

Legal analysts say the March 5 conference could determine the immediate future of the case.

If the Supreme Court finds merit in the petition, it could issue the writ, altering the course of the prosecution.

If denied, proceedings before Criminal Court "A" could resume.

For now, the nation watches closely as the judicial branch confronts a case that intertwines law, politics, and public trust.