Liberia: Rep. Kollie Donates Major Medical Consignment, Boosting Healthcare At Phebe Hospital

Suakoko — Representative Eugine J. M. Kollie of Bong County District Five has donated a large consignment of essential drugs and hospital materials to Phebe Hospital.

Phebe Hospital, located in Suakoko District, is one of two administrative districts that make up Electoral District Five in Bong County. The hospital serves thousands of residents across Bong and neighbouring

counties, making it one of the most critical referral health institutions in central Liberia.

The consignment, which includes assorted medications, antiseptics, surgical gloves, gowns, face masks, mattresses, and other vital medical supplies, was brought into the country following Representative Kollie's successful engagement with partners during his visit to the United States of America last year.

According to the lawmaker, the donation is the result of months of discussions and negotiations aimed at addressing the pressing health needs of his constituents.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony at the hospital Monday, Representative Kollie described the donation as a promise fulfilled and a demonstration of his unwavering dedication to the well-being of the people of District Five.

"I was deeply moved by the many challenges facing Phebe Hospital, particularly the shortage of essential drugs and materials that are critical to saving lives, and I felt it was my moral and legislative responsibility to seek meaningful partnerships that would bring relief to our people," Representative Kollie said.

He added, "During my visit to the United States last year, I engaged several partners and friends of Liberia and made it clear to them that the health of my people cannot wait, because when hospitals lack basic supplies, it is ordinary citizens who suffer the most."

Representative Kollie further stated, "This donation is not about politics, but about humanity and service, because as a lawmaker, my foremost duty is to ensure that the people who elected me have access to quality healthcare and the essential services that protect their lives."

In a statement explaining what compelled him to prioritize Phebe Hospital, Representative Kollie said he was particularly touched by reports of patients struggling to access basic treatment due to shortages of drugs and supplies.

He noted that as a son of the district, he could not remain indifferent while one of the region's most important referral hospitals faced such constraints.

He emphasized that strengthening Phebe Hospital would not only benefit residents of Suakoko District but also improve healthcare delivery across the entirety of District Five and beyond.

The lawmaker disclosed that this donation marks the beginning of a broader health support initiative. He revealed that in the coming weeks, similar consignments of medical supplies will be extended to clinics and smaller health facilities across District Five to ensure that rural communities also benefit from improved access to healthcare materials.

"We are already making arrangements to distribute medical supplies to clinics throughout the district, because healthcare development must be inclusive and must reach every town and village under my representation," he assured.

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, the Medical Director, Dr. Minnie Sankawulo-Ricks, expressed profound gratitude to Representative Kollie for what she described as a timely and impactful intervention.

Dr. Sankawulo-Ricks praised the lawmaker for demonstrating practical leadership at a time when the hospital continues to face operational and logistical challenges.

She noted that the donation would significantly ease the burden on both patients and medical staff, particularly following recent disruptions that affected the smooth operation of the facility.

"This generous donation from Representative Kollie comes at a critical time for Phebe Hospital, and it clearly shows that he understands the realities we face daily in providing healthcare to thousands of people who depend on this institution," Dr. Sankawulo-Ricks said.

She continued, "We are sincerely grateful for his level of engagement and the effort he made to lobby international partners to support our hospital, because such advocacy goes a long way in strengthening public health institutions like ours."

Highlighting the importance of the consignment, the Medical Director emphasized that the supplies would directly impact patient care and service delivery.

"These drugs and medical materials are essential to our operations, because without adequate supplies, even the most skilled doctors and nurses are limited in what they can do to save lives," she explained.

Dr. Sankawulo-Ricks further stated, "The mattresses, protective gear, antiseptics, and medications included in this consignment will immediately improve patient comfort, infection control, and overall treatment outcomes, which ultimately enhances the quality of care we provide."