Nigeria: 2027 - Taraba APC Endorses Gov, Tinubu for Second Term

The outgoing Taraba State Working Committee (SWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed Governor Agbu Kefas for a second term in the 2027 governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee also endorsed President Bola Tinubu for re-election in the 2027 presidential poll.

Alhaji Ibrahim El-Sudi, Chairman of APC in Taraba, while addressing newsmen in Jalingo on Monday, said the endorsement was informed by the quality of leadership demonstrated by both the governor and the president in their offices.

El-Suldi noted that since Kefas joined the APC, the party has worked closely with him to consolidate the realignment process in the state.

"The governor not only embraced the leadership of the party but also ensured that our transition into the ruling party was smooth, peaceful and devoid of rancour -- contrary to experiences in some other states.

"This demonstrates his leadership, maturity and statesmanship," he said.

The chairman added that under an atmosphere of unity and cooperation, the party successfully conducted congresses across all 168 wards and 16 local government areas of the state with minimal challenges.

He explained that the success followed a historic rally held in the state to formally welcome the governor into the APC, an event attended by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, the National Chairman, members of the National Working Committee and over 10 serving governors.

El-Suldi further disclosed that the party successfully carried out its electronic membership registration and revalidation exercise with the support of the governor, resulting in Taraba emerging as one of the highest-performing states in the exercise.

He noted that membership registration continued to grow steadily across council wards.

He commended Kefas for ensuring that party congresses were conducted in a free and fair manner, with due respect for ward and local government stakeholders.

He described the approach as one that has strengthened unity and internal democracy within the party. (NAN)