Nigeria: Tanzania Invited for Aact 2026 As Nigeria Begins Preparations

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA has received an official invitation to participate in the 2026 All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT) as Nigeria begins preparations to host the prestigious continental women's amateur golf championship.

The tournament is scheduled to tee off from November 2-7, 2026, at the renowned IBB International Golf & Country Club in Abuja.

The event is expected to attract Africa's top female amateur golfers in a celebration of sporting excellence, unity and continental solidarity.

Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) vice president Ayne Magombe confirmed in Dar es Salaam over the weekend that the union had received a for - m a l invitation from the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN), led by its president, Lami Ahmed.

"Ahmed extended invitations to national golf federations across Africa, requesting each country to nominate three players along with a team captain or manager for the biennial championship," said Magombe.

The All-Africa Challenge Trophy is one of the continent's premier amateur women's golf competitions. It is played under the auspices of the R&A and is recognised under the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) system, further elevating its international status.

The 2026 edition marks a significant moment as the tournament returns to Nigeria for the first time since 2010. On that occasion, Tanzania delivered an impressive performance, finishing second behind traditional powerhouse South Africa. Magombe said organisers have promised "Naija hospitality at its best," as Nigeria prepares to show case its rich culture and warm reception to visiting delegations.

She expressed optimism that Tanzania will assemble a strong team capable of competing for top honours. At the 2024 edition held at Tazegzout Golf Club in Agadir, Morocco, Tanzania's ladies team finished fifth overall.

Competing against 20 nations in the 54-hole, three-day tournament, Tanzania posted a total score of 476 strokes, just one stroke behind fourth-placed Uganda (475) and behind thirdplaced Kenya (439).

The Tanzanian side was captained by Hawa Wanyeche and featured Neema Olomi and Madina Iddi. The 16th edition of the championship saw host nation Morocco clinch a historic victory with a total of 425 strokes, narrowly defeating South Africa (427).

Established in 1992, the biennial tournament continues to play a pivotal role in promoting and developing women's golf across Africa.