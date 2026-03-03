Nigeria: Jigawa Judicial Commission Sanctions Shari'a Court Judge for Extortion

The Jigawa State Judicial Service Commission said the sanction of the Shari'a court judge followed a review of a petition and the evidence submitted in its support.

The Jigawa State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has approved the compulsory retirement of a Shari'a court judge, Sadisu Muhammad-Haruna, for misconduct.

JSC's Director of Protocol and Publicity, Abba Wangara, stated this in a statement in Dutse, the state capital, on Tuesday.

The commission also approved the promotion of over 80 staff members across various categories.

The JSC took the decision after a meeting in Dutse.

Mr Wangara said the commission, after thoroughly reviewing a petition and established evidence, resolved to send Mr Muhammad-Haruna on compulsory retirement.

The director added that the decision followed an investigation into a petition submitted by one Abdullahi Hamza, after which the commission found the judge guilty of corruption and illegal detention.

According to him, investigations revealed that the judge demanded and collected charges or fees from the petitioner that the Jigawa Shari'a Court Civil Procedure Rules (2012) schedule of chargeable court fees does not provide for.

"This act of extortion, followed by the illegal detention of the petitioner, was deemed a gross violation of judicial ethics and an abuse of office," the statement said.

The compulsory retirement of Mr Muhammad-Haruna, the JSC said, serves as a clear warning that the commission will not tolerate any form of corruption or abuse of power by judicial officer.

The commission said the promotion of staff members was done to boost staff morale and reward excellence.

The director further disclosed the commission also appointed some senior staff members to various positions in the state's Shari'a Court of Appeal.

Those appointed are Aliyu Muhammad as Deputy Chief Registrar I, Administration, Abdulrashid Alhassan as Deputy Chief Registrar II, Litigation; and Isma'il Sani as Chief Inspector Shari'a Courts.

Others are Umar Malam as Director Planning, Research and Statistics, Muhammad Lawan as Director Personal Management, and Kabiru Isyaku as Deputy Chief Inspector.

The commission assured the public of its continuous efforts to sanitise the system and ensure that judicial officers and staff perform their duties in accordance with the law and established regulations.