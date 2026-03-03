Liberia: UL Confers Honorary Doctorate On Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti At 105th Commencement

MONROVIA — Liberia's Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti was awarded an honorary doctorate in International Relations by the University of Liberia during the institution's 105th commencement ceremony Saturday, with the university citing her role in advancing Liberia's diplomatic engagement and international partnerships.

The honorary degree was presented at the university's Fendell Campus during the graduation ceremony attended by government officials, university administrators, graduates and invited guests.

The accolade was formally conferred by Dr. Agnes Reeves Taylor, the university's vice president for academic affairs, who said the recognition reflects Nyanti's contributions to diplomacy, international cooperation and Liberia's growing presence in global affairs.

Among those present at the ceremony was President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, who praised Nyanti's diplomatic leadership and commitment to representing Liberia on the international stage.

"Your tireless dedication has not only elevated Liberia's voice in the United Nations and multilateral forums, but has also inspired a new generation of Liberians to engage in global affairs," Boakai said.

"May this honor fuel your continued service to our nation."

University Citation Highlights Diplomatic Role

In its official citation, the University of Liberia highlighted several milestones in Nyanti's diplomatic career.

The university credited her leadership in strengthening Liberia's engagement with the United Nations, noting that the country secured a non-permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council for the 2027-2028 term, which it described as a reflection of strategic diplomatic engagement.

The citation also referenced her role in expanding Liberia's bilateral and multilateral partnerships, including agreements with the United States, the European Union and regional partners in West Africa aimed at deepening trade relations, security cooperation and regional collaboration.

Prior to her appointment as Liberia's foreign minister, Nyanti served as the United Nations country representative in South Sudan, where she coordinated humanitarian assistance and supported peacebuilding initiatives during a period of political transition in the country.

The university further noted her efforts to elevate Liberia's profile in international diplomatic dialogue, including organizing an international conference on post-conflict reconstruction held in Monrovia in 2025, which brought together delegates from more than 30 countries.

University Explains Honor

Speaking on behalf of the university's leadership, Dr. Agnes Reeves Taylor said the honorary doctorate reflects the institution's tradition of recognizing individuals whose work advances scholarship, service and global citizenship.

"The University of Liberia has a longstanding tradition of recognizing individuals whose work embodies the principles of scholarship, service and global citizenship," Taylor said.

"Minister Nyanti's career reflects those ideals through her work in advancing Liberia's diplomatic relations and advocating for peace and development internationally."

The honorary doctorate was one of the highlights of the university's 105th commencement exercises, which saw hundreds of students graduate from various academic programs.