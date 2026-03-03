Nigeria: Israel-Us/Iran - Police Place Security On High Alert Across Kaduna Over Shi'ites Plan Protest

3 March 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ngozi Ibe

The Kaduna State Police Command has deployed massive security operatives across the state to tackle any security threat or protest following killing of Iran Supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli attack.

Our correspondent reports that security operatives were placed on high alert apparently to counter any protest.

Speaking with our correspondent on telephone, Kaduna State Police Command's spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, advised residents who were planning to protest to shelve their plan.

According to the police, "We have deployed massive security across the state and we hope nothing of such protest happens in Kaduna"

Our correspondent gathered that some members of Nigeria's Shi'ites Islamic Movement were planning protests but security forces did not allow such to happen.

