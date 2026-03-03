Liberia: Marketers in Maryland County Shut Down Markets, Demand Removal of Marketing Superintendent Over Fee Hikes and Poor Conditions

Harper — Commercial activities across Maryland County came to an unusual halt on Monday as hundreds of marketers staged a peaceful protest, demanding the immediate removal of County Market Superintendent Abraham Wilson over what they described as prolonged neglect, rising market fees, and a lack of accountability.

Shops remained shuttered and trading grounds deserted across key commercial centers, including the bustling markets in Pleebo and the county's capital, Harper, disrupting the traditional Monday trading routine widely observed across the county.

Dressed predominantly in red, the aggrieved marketers -- mostly women who form the backbone of local commerce -- marched to the County Administrative Building in Harper, chanting and carrying placards to express a vote of no confidence in the superintendent's leadership.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, trader Elizabeth Gonor described the protest as the result of years of accumulated frustration.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to Gonor, the cost of operating a market table has increased sharply in recent time. Registration fees, she said, rose from 500 Liberian dollars to 2,000 Liberian dollars, while daily ticket payments increased from 20 Liberian dollars to 50 Liberian dollars.

"These increases are affecting us seriously, especially small business women," she said. "But when rain falls, the markets leak. There are no proper sanitation facilities, no electricity, and no major improvements."

"Dirt taking over the whole market. No maintenance. What have they been doing with all the money we paying?" Asked another marketer.

Marketers further argued that despite continuous fee collections, visible development remains limited. Protesters pointed out that two of the largest structures at the Pleebo market were constructed through external support rather than through the superintendent's office.

"What is happening to the money collected from us for over 15 years?" Gono questioned.

Beyond infrastructure challenges, protesters accused the marketing superintendent of failing to ensure inclusive representation at national market gatherings. They alleged that Mr. Wilson often attends conventions alone without allowing county delegates to participate -- a practice they say undermines transparency and accountability.

The marketers described the situation as both economic and social hardship, noting that many depend solely on daily trading to sustain their families.

Contacted for comment, Mr. Wilson defended his administration, insisting that the fee increases were not personal decisions but part of a nationwide policy adopted during a National General Convention held in Voinjama, Lofa County.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Stock Markets By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is true they are no longer willing to work with me," Wilson admitted. "The only thing I can do now is invite people from Monrovia to collect these fees from them. I am getting tired of this whole situation since last year."

The superintendent also expressed willingness to step aside if that would calm tensions. "I'm willing to resign since they want me to," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the administration, Maryland County's Superintendent Henry Cole acknowledged the marketers' grievances and assured the public that dialogue would be prioritized.

According to the county leadership, a mediation meeting involving marketers' representatives, the superintendent, and government officials will soon be convened to review fee increments, sanitation conditions, and administrative transparency.

Officials emphasized that the market system remains a critical economic lifeline for hundreds of families and pledged to maintain stability while ensuring accountability.

Authorities also disclosed that an internal review of market operations and financial management procedures may be conducted to address concerns raised during the protest.

County officials urged marketers to remain calm and allow mediation efforts to proceed, stressing that constructive engagement offers the best path toward resolution.