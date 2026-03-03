Liberia: CSA Hands Over Key Verification Reports to Boost Accountability in Government

Monrovia — The Civil Service Agency (CSA) over the weekend presented Personnel and Credential Verification Reports to the Governance Commission (GC), the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) and the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

The ceremony marked a major move to ensure that government workers' records are accurate and that employees have the right qualifications for their jobs.

The Personnel and Credential Verification Reports are designed to check and confirm the qualifications and employment details of public servants.

This helps prevent errors, dishonesty and confusion in the system. Speaking at the event, CSA Director-General, Dr. Josiah F. Joekai Jr., made it clear that the agency's goal is to support government institutions--not to take over their responsibilities.

"We know our limits," Dr. Joekai said. "We remain within the parameters of human resource management support, in keeping with established regulations, and we have just demonstrated that."

Dr. Joekai explained that the CSA's job is to help manage government workers properly, following the law and established rules.

The Governance Commission(GC) was represented by its Acting Chairman, Alaric Togba along with other officials.

The Assistant Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Cooper Passawe, received the report for his ministry while the Deputy Minister for Administration and Insurance, Archibald S. Abban received the report on behalf of the Ministry of Transport.

All three institutions thanked the CSA for its technical support and promised to continue working closely with the agency. They described the verification exercise as a vital step toward improving government performance and accountability.

According to them, the process will help meet the expectations of the President, the government and the Liberian people.

During his remarks, Archibald S. Abban acknowledged that there were weaknesses in the past when people entered government service without strong policies in place.

He said as Liberia continues to improve its systems, this effort shows that government agencies can work together to create positive change for the country and its people.

"Many people entered government in the past through the CSA without a strong policy in place. I'm now glad that the CSA is flagging these issues. They do exist and I'm glad that the CSA is standing strong to work with various entities to resolve this matter," he said.

He assured everyone that the Ministry of Transport would fully support the process moving forward.

This verification exercise is more than just paperwork. It is about building a more honest, efficient and productive public service system in Liberia. By confirming the credentials and records of government workers, the CSA and the participating ministries are helping to strengthen trust in public institutions.