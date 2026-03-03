Liberia: Ex-President Weah Urges Women to Defy Limits As 49 Graduate From Movee Empowerment Program

Monrovia — Former President George Weah on Saturday, February 28, delivered a message of defiance and dignity as 49 women graduated from the Dee Maxwell Saah Kemayah Women's Empowerment and Skills Training Program.

Speaking at the ceremony, Weah urged the graduates not to measure their worth by academic degrees alone, but by the skills in their hands and the determination in their hearts.

"Do not believe that when you have not gone to a certain level, society will not respect you," Weah told the women. "There are people doing the least things who are more successful than even people who have sat in class."

His remarks struck a sensitive chord in a nation where thousands of young people remain unemployed despite formal education, and where vocational training is increasingly viewed as a practical path to survival.

Weah encouraged the graduates to take their training seriously, warning against wasting the opportunity placed before them. "People waste their time to teach you. If you learn, you should put it into practice, because this could be your life journey," he said.

"Today you are sewing, tomorrow you could be one of the best tailors in Liberia and make huge amounts of money. It's never too late to be what you are supposed to be."

In a reflective moment, Weah described himself as "a testimony" of what persistence can produce. "When you continue to be consistent in what you do, it makes you successful," he declared, drawing applause from attendees.

The ceremony also highlighted tangible support for the graduates.

Twenty-five tailoring machines were distributed to the tailoring trainees, while 24 beauty-care kits were presented to cosmetology graduates, a move organizers say is intended to ensure the women leave not just with certificates, but with tools to begin earning immediately.

Serving as Guest Speaker, former Liberian student leader A. Patrick Sowah, now based in the United States, underscored the urgency of vocational empowerment in Liberia's struggling economy.

"In a country like Liberia, where there are huge economic challenges, vocational education is the way to solve the problems of abuse and other social ills," Sowah said.

He urged the women to recognize their value and resist societal pressures that undermine their independence.

"Know today that the training you acquired has empowered you. You are valuable in society. Do not allow anyone to pull you apart or take away your right to determine your own choices."

Sowah contributed US$1,000 to the program, donated five computers, and pledged to provide free psychosocial counseling support to the institution, a gesture organizers described as both symbolic and practical.

The graduation ceremony, while centered on women's empowerment, carried unmistakable political displayed.

The Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), led by former Foreign Minister Dee Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., used the occasion to reaffirm its membership in the Coalition for Democratic Change, Liberia's immediate past ruling coalition.

Kemayah announced the reaffirmation during the ceremony, framing the empowerment initiative as part of a broader vision to provide livelihood opportunities for struggling Liberians.

The 49 graduates pledged their membership to MOVEE, citing the institution's vision of empowerment and economic opportunity.