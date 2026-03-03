Liberia: Man Arrested in Kakata for Impersonating As Afl Personnel

Kakata — A man identified as Moses Harris, who initially gave his name as Abraham Kamara, has been arrested and charged for allegedly impersonating as an officer of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), in Kakata, Margibi County.

Following his apprehension, suspect Harris was turned over to the Crime Services Department (CSD) in Kakata by AFL Personnel assigned at the Booker Washington Institute ( BWI) Campus on February 24, 2026.

The Liberia National Police (LNP) probe of suspect Harris prompted by a formal complaint filed by personnel of the Armed Forces of Liberia(AFL).

The AFL reported that while on duty at the BWI Main Camp, officers observed the suspect dressed in a complete AFL military uniform.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

When questioned, he allegedly claimed to be an AFL officer assigned to the 14th Military Hospital in Lower Margibi County. However, when asked to produce an official AFL identification card or any proof of service, he reportedly failed to do so.

As a result, he was escorted to the Kakata Police Station for further questioning and later transferred to the CSD for a full-scale investigation.

Suspect Harris in his initial statement to investigators, identified himself as Abraham Kamara and claimed he graduated from AFL Class No. 9 on March 21, 2021.

He further alleged that he was assigned to the Meankon Unit and bore ID Card No. 231. Investigators say he later retracted that statement and admitted that he is not a member of the Armed Forces of Liberia--disclosing that his real name is Moses Harris.

Suspect Harris allegedly confessed that the military uniform he was wearing belonged to his brother, Samuel Kamara, who is a legitimate AFL officer residing at the military barracks along the RIA Highway.

According to investigators, Harris stated that his brother had asked him to wash the uniforms, but he instead unlawfully took and wore them. According to police charge sheet, based on the investigation and the suspect's admissions, there is sufficient evidence to charge Moses Harris, alias Abraham Kamara, with the crime of Impersonation and Theft of Property under the laws of the Republic of Liberia.

He, was, however, forwarded to the Kakata Magisterial Court for prosecution.