Ghana: Dar, Accra Cement Relations

Arusha — TANZANIA and Ghana have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening continental justice institutions and advancing the rule of law across Africa.

The countries also reaffirmed the enduring friendship and a shared resolve to advance Pan-African solidarity, economic transformation and opportunities for Africa's youth.

The commitment was made by President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Ghana's President John Mahama, during bilateral talks held yesterday at State Lodge in Arusha.

President Mahama arrived in Tanzania on Sunday to officiate the opening of the legal year of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR) and to mark the 20th anniversary of the continental court, which is headquartered in Arusha.

Welcoming her counterpart, President Samia described Arusha as a city of justice, diplomacy and African unity, noting that the city hosts key continental institutions, including the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights, the Pan-African Postal Union (PAPU) and the African Union Advisory Board against Corruption.

In addition, Dr Samia said that Arusha is the headquarters of the East African Community (EAC). She reaffirmed Tanzania's continued commitment to promoting peace, stability and institutional integrity across the continent.

During their discussions, the two leaders reviewed the strong political ties between Tanzania and Ghana, rooted in the Pan-African vision of Julius Nyerere and Kwame Nkrumah and agreed to deepen cooperation in areas of strategic importance aligned with their national development priorities.

On economic matters, President Samia highlighted Tanzania's steady macroeconomic performance, with economic growth recorded at 6 per cent and inflation maintained within single digits.

She emphasised the country's focus on industrialisation, value addition, human capital development, climate resilience and youth empowerment as key pillars of economic transformation.

President Samia also extended her advance congratulations to President Mahama and the people of Ghana on their forthcoming 69th Independence Anniversary to be celebrated on March 6th, this year.

President Mahama, for his part, outlined Ghana's recent reforms aimed at strengthening economic growth, particularly in the gold and cocoa sectors.

He detailed measures taken to enhance accountability in gold exports and expand domestic value addition in cocoa processing.

He noted that Ghana has tightened its gold export regime, increasing export volumes from 63 tonnes to 104 tonnes within nine months.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of retaining greater value within African economies through industrialisation and responsible natural resource management, with the goal of creating more jobs and expanding opportunities for young people.

The two presidents identified priority areas for enhanced bilateral cooperation, including mining and resource governance, agricultural value chains, digitalisation and financial technology, cybersecurity and expanded air connectivity between West and East Africa.

On political and governance issues, President Samia briefed her counterpart on Tanzania's ongoing efforts to strengthen democratic institutions, including the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry following recent electoral events and plans for a national reconciliation process.

President Mahama commended Tanzania's commitment to institutional solutions and inclusive dialogue.

At the continental level, the leaders also discussed the African Union's agenda on reparative justice and broader efforts to strengthen Africa's collective voice in global affairs.

They reiterated their support for peace, dialogue and multilateral cooperation in addressing emerging geopolitical tensions that could affect global economic stability.