Ghana: Recreational Cannabis Still Illegal - Interior Minister

The Minister for the Interior, Mr Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, has emphasised that the recreational use of cannabis, popularly known as "wee," remains illegal in Ghana.

He explained that the sale, purchase, and possession of cannabis without authorisation constitute criminal offences under the law.

Speaking at the official launch of the Cannabis Regulatory Programme in Ghana in Accra, Mr Muntaka said the passage of the Cultivation and Management of Cannabis Regulations, 2023 (L.I. 2475) provides a framework for the controlled cultivation and management of cannabis strictly for industrial and medicinal purposes--not for personal consumption.

He clarified that the enactment of L.I. 2475 aligns with international best practices and legal standards, stressing that anyone found using cannabis without the appropriate licence commits a criminal offence.

Mr Muntaka said the law was intended to build a world-class, Ghanaian-controlled industrial hemp and therapeutic cannabis sector capable of competing with countries such as Canada, the United States, and Germany, while protecting public health and national security.

He noted that the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), under the supervision of the Ministry of the Interior, had put in place the protocols needed for full implementation of the licensing programme.

Mr Muntaka explained that licences issued under the law cover cultivation, breeding, processing, export, laboratory use, and import. He cautioned that no individual or company has been authorised to issue or facilitate the acquisition of these licences.

He added that all licensed premises would be subject to unannounced inspections by NACOC officers, who have the authority to enter, search, seize, and prosecute as provided under Sections 54 and 59 of Act 1019.

"I therefore want to use this opportunity to encourage well-meaning Ghanaian entrepreneurs and investors to submit their applications for consideration. We expect this framework to significantly reduce illegal cultivation of high-THC cannabis because farmers now have a legal, profitable alternative," he said.

Mr Muntaka further stated that to qualify for a licence, an individual must be a Ghanaian citizen or permanent resident aged 18 or above. For corporate entities, at least 50 per cent of shareholding must be Ghanaian-owned, and the majority of directors must be Ghanaian.

"This is non-negotiable. Ghana's resources must benefit Ghanaians first. Under the law, only the Minister for the Interior, acting on the recommendations of NACOC, will issue the licences. The licences under the programme will be issued for three years and are renewable. They are site-specific, activity-specific, and non-transferable without the express approval of the Interior Minister," he added.