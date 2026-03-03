Ghana: Farmer Gets 18 Years Prison Term for Defiling 8-Year-Old Girl

A 38-year-old farmer has been jailed 18 years by the Nkawie Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region, for defiling an eight-year-old girl.

Haruna Mohammed, who pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement of child under 16 years of age, was convicted on his own plea.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Frank Acheampong, prosecuting, told the court, presided over by Mr Robert Addo, that the complainant, Christiana Serwaah, a trader, and her daughter, who was the victim, resided in the same neighbourhood with the convict at Mpasatia in the Atwima Mponua District.

He said in December 2025, the victim was admitted to the hospital on three occasions, but the actual cause of her illness was not known.

On February 5, 2026, the victim disclosed to her sister that Haruna had sexually abused her, so the complainant was informed.

According to the prosecution, when the complainant, together with other people, confronted the convict, he admitted the offence and told them to take the victim to hospital for him to pay the bill.

A report was made to the Nkawie Police and on February 9 this year, the convict was arrested.

In his caution statement, he admitted the offence and after police further investigations, he was charged and brought before the court.