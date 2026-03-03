Ghana Remains Priority Market - Letshego Group CEO

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Letshego Africa Holdings, Reinette van der Merwe, on her first official visit to Ghana since assuming office, met with a number of key stakeholders, including a visit to the Bank of Ghana.

At Bank Square, the headquarters of the central bank, the GCEO held discussions with the Governor, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, and the Second Deputy Governor, Mrs Matilda Asante-Asiedu. The high-level engagement reinforced Letshego's commitment to strong regulatory collaboration, financial sector stability, and sustainable growth in Ghana and across its African markets.

Discussions focused on strategic updates regarding Letshego's long-term growth and impact agenda, while reaffirming Letshego Ghana's alignment with national financial inclusion objectives and regulatory standards.

In a statement issued in Accra yesterday, Reinette van der Merwe said:

"Our engagement with the Bank of Ghana reflects the strength of our partnership with the regulator and our shared commitment to building a resilient, inclusive financial sector. Ghana remains a priority market within our pan-African strategy, and we are committed to operating with discipline, transparency, and long-term value creation."

The regulatory meeting formed part of a broader two-day strategic engagement in Ghana, which included a Country Performance Review session with the Letshego Ghana Country Management Committee, an inaugural Investor Breakfast Briefing, an impact partner visit to Wahu Mobility, and Board engagements.

The visit also included discussions with Development Bank Ghana to explore collaboration on impact financing initiatives aligned with Ghana's development priorities.

Commenting on the significance of the visit, Letshego Ghana Chief Executive Officer, Nii Amankra Tetteh, said:

"Our courtesy call on the Governor of the Bank of Ghana underscores our unwavering commitment to regulatory partnership and responsible growth. As a licensed financial institution, our strength lies in maintaining transparent and constructive engagement with our regulator while delivering inclusive financial solutions that support national development."

Letshego Ghana Savings and Loans PLC is a licensed non-bank financial institution providing financial solutions to individuals across the public and private sectors, including support for micro and small entrepreneurs. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Letshego Africa and operates through 10 physical outlets, with customer reach enhanced through strategic partnerships, innovative delivery models, and expanding digital channels.