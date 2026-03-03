Liberia: From Safety Nets to Economic Mobility

Senior government officials and development partners have reviewed compelling new evidence showing that cash transfers and livelihood support programs are significantly improving incomes, employment, food security, and social stability across Liberia.

At a high-level seminar convened by the World Bank Liberia Country Office titled "From Evidence to Scale: Jobs and Productivity Insights from Liberia's Social Protection Portfolio," policymakers examined how investments in vulnerable households are translating into measurable economic returns and shaping the country's broader development agenda.

Chaired by World Bank Liberia Country Manager Georgia Wallen, the event brought together Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Gbeme Horace Kollie, Deputy Finance Minister for Economic Management Dehpue Y. Zuo, youth representatives, and development practitioners to assess the impact of job-oriented social protection interventions between 2019 and 2024.

Traditionally viewed as short-term relief measures, Liberia's social protection programs are increasingly being positioned as catalysts for productivity and economic transformation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Evidence can inform policies that create jobs and raise productivity," Wallen said, emphasizing that the discussion was not only about welfare support but about building economic resilience.

Five randomized controlled trials conducted over five years assessed three key interventions: Liberia's Social Cash Transfer program, a Small Business Support initiative, and a Community Agriculture and Livelihoods program. The results were striking.

The Social Cash Transfer program increased household income by 57 percent and boosted school enrollment by 10 percent. The Community Agriculture and Livelihoods intervention increased hours worked by 38 percent, harvest sales by 13 percent, and reduced food insecurity by 10 percent. It also contributed to a 21 percent reduction in community conflict--an outcome with significant implications in a country where economic stress has historically fueled social tensions.

Meanwhile, the Small Business Support program raised business ownership by 65 percent, increased weekly income by 25 percent, and improved life satisfaction by 27 percent.

These findings suggest that when income support is paired with skills training, access to capital, coaching, and market linkages, vulnerable households can transition from subsistence survival to productive engagement.

For many Liberians--particularly women, youth, and rural households--the programs represent more than statistics.

Increased household income means improved nutrition, more consistent school attendance, and reduced reliance on high-interest informal borrowing. The boost in savings and business ownership provides families with buffers against economic shocks such as inflation, commodity price volatility, or health emergencies.

The programs' design--combining cash with productive inputs--addresses structural constraints long faced by Liberia's informal sector. Limited access to capital, lack of financial inclusion, and minimal market information have historically kept small entrepreneurs trapped in low-productivity cycles. By targeting these bottlenecks directly, the interventions enable households to generate sustainable earnings rather than temporary relief.

The 21 percent reduction in community conflict under the agriculture and livelihoods program is particularly significant. Economic insecurity is often linked to disputes over resources and local tensions. By strengthening livelihoods, the initiative contributes not only to income growth but also to social cohesion.

Participants at the seminar emphasized that the results reinforce Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (2025-2030), the government's framework for driving growth, resilience, and job creation.

Deputy Finance Minister Zuo noted that grounding policy decisions in data strengthens fiscal planning and resource allocation. By demonstrating high returns on relatively modest investments, the programs offer a cost-effective pathway to inclusive growth.

Importantly, the evidence has already informed the design of the Recovery of Economic Activity for Liberian Informal Sector Employment (REALISE) project, which aims to scale up successful interventions nationwide. The initiative is supported by the World Bank, the French Development Agency, and the Government of Sweden.

Development partners commended Liberian authorities for embracing evidence-based policymaking--an approach that enhances credibility and ensures donor financing is directed toward proven strategies.

Liberia's economy has faced multiple shocks in recent decades--from civil conflict to the Ebola outbreak and global economic disruptions. Social protection programs, once primarily viewed as humanitarian tools, are now being reframed as investments in human capital.

By increasing labor supply, encouraging entrepreneurship, and improving agricultural productivity, these initiatives stimulate demand in local markets. When households earn more, they spend more--boosting local businesses and strengthening rural economies.

The programs also advance gender equity. Improved economic empowerment for women, reflected in higher incomes and business participation, strengthens household decision-making and educational outcomes for children.

In a country with a large youth population and limited formal employment opportunities, job-oriented social protection can serve as a bridge between vulnerability and opportunity. By equipping beneficiaries with skills, capital, and financial inclusion tools, the interventions help young people transition into more stable and productive work.

From Pilot to National Scale

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The seminar's theme--"From Evidence to Scale"--underscored a crucial policy question-how to expand effective programs sustainably.

Participants agreed that scaling requires continued government leadership, institutional capacity, and predictable financing. Liberia's longstanding partnership with the World Bank reflects a broader shift toward knowledge-driven development, where global research informs local implementation and successful pilots are expanded strategically.

"Grounding investments in robust evidence is essential to turning knowledge into action at scale," one participant observed during discussions.

As Liberia navigates a complex global economic environment, policymakers see innovation and data as critical tools. The success of these programs demonstrates that carefully designed social protection--far from fostering dependency--can unlock productivity, stimulate entrepreneurship, and strengthen community resilience.

For thousands of Liberians, the impact is tangible: higher incomes, greater food security, improved education outcomes, and renewed hope for economic mobility. For the government, the initiative offers a tested blueprint for inclusive growth--one that connects social policy with national economic revitalization.

If effectively scaled under the REALISE project, Liberia's social protection portfolio could become a cornerstone of long-term development--transforming safety nets into springboards for prosperity.