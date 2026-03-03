Liberia: Export Readiness Without Power Is a Half-Reform

editorial

Liberia is building the architecture of trade reform. A new Export Processing Center promises streamlined documentation, cargo consolidation, compliance testing, and faster turnaround at the Freeport of Monrovia. A modern Customs hub signals tighter inspection systems and improved institutional discipline. These are meaningful developments. They signal seriousness. They suggest movement.

But they rest on a fragile foundation.

For Liberia's manufacturers, agro-processors, cold storage operators, and small industrial firms, the real bottleneck is not at the port. It is at the power socket.

You cannot export competitively if you cannot produce competitively.

For years, Liberian producers have operated in one of the most expensive electricity environments in the region. Grid instability forces frequent reliance on diesel generators. Fuel prices fluctuate. Maintenance costs pile up. Equipment suffers wear from constant switching between grid and generator. Every hour of outage translates into lost productivity or higher overhead.

By the time goods arrive at the port, their cost structure is already inflated.

This is not a logistics problem. It is an energy economics problem.

The new Export Processing Center -- a partnership between Global Logistics Services Inc. and APM Terminals Liberia -- is designed to eliminate export bottlenecks that historically plagued Liberian traders. Consolidation services will help small exporters fill containers. On-site quality testing will reduce the risk of rejected cargo in Europe. A digitized "OK TO LOAD" workflow integrated with the Liberia Revenue Authority promises fewer administrative delays.

All of that matters.

But none of it lowers the cost of producing rice flour, processed cassava, packaged cocoa derivatives, bottled palm oil, or manufactured goods if electricity remains unstable and expensive.

Export competitiveness begins at the factory gate -- not the Freeport gate.

Liberia's ambition to move from raw material exports to value-added trade is commendable. It aligns with the ARREST Agenda's focus on agriculture, trade, and infrastructure. It reflects a desire to capture more value before shipment rather than simply exporting unprocessed commodities.

Yet value addition requires machinery. Machinery requires power. And reliable power determines whether production is continuous, predictable, and cost-efficient.

A producer who spends heavily on diesel to keep machines running will price goods accordingly. When those goods reach European markets under the Everything But Arms framework, they may enter duty-free -- but they will not necessarily enter price-competitive.

Trade reform without energy reform risks becoming cosmetic.

It modernizes procedures while leaving the core cost driver untouched.

This is not to diminish the importance of logistics reform. On the contrary, the Export Processing Center is a welcome step. It signals private-sector confidence. It improves transparency. It reduces documentation chaos. It brings Liberia closer to global supply chain expectations.

But reform must be layered.

The first layer is production capacity. The second is energy reliability. The third is logistics efficiency.

Reverse that order, and competitiveness weakens.

The uncomfortable truth is that investors and manufacturers calculate energy costs before they calculate shipping routes. If electricity consumes an outsized portion of operating expenses, the investment case weakens long before goods are loaded onto vessels.

Liberia's energy story has seen progress -- hydro capacity expansion, regional power pooling, and infrastructure rehabilitation. Yet the experience of many producers remains one of unpredictability and cost pressure.

Until electricity becomes both reliable and affordable, the country will struggle to attract the scale of manufacturing that export modernization envisions.

This is not merely an industrial concern. It is a development concern.

When factories run consistently, jobs stabilize. When production scales, supply chains deepen. When value addition grows, export earnings diversify. And when exports diversify, the economy becomes more resilient.

But none of that happens on diesel fumes.

As Liberia modernizes its ports and Customs systems, equal urgency must be applied to energy reform. Power generation, transmission stability, and cost rationalization must move in parallel with trade facilitation.

The goal is not simply to export faster.

It is to export competitively.

Efficiency at the port cannot compensate for inefficiency in production.

The Export Processing Center represents progress. It is a piece of the puzzle. But without affordable and reliable electricity, it remains only that -- a piece.

If Liberia truly intends to shift its economic profile from raw commodity exporter to value-added trading partner, the conversation must move beyond scanners, warehouses, and documentation workflows.

It must return to the basics.

A country cannot build an export economy in the dark.