Liberia: Moci Concludes County Tour to Strengthen Inspectorate Operations

The Ministry of Commerce & Industry (MoCI) recently embarked on a four-day acquaintance tour of three counties--Margibi, Bong, and Nimba--to gain firsthand insight into operational challenges and other matters affecting its inspectors in rural Liberia. The tour, which began on February 25, was concluded on February 28, 2026.

The tour kicked off in Kakata City, Margibi County, where a delegation of the Ministry's Senior Management Team (SMT), led by Acting Commerce & Industry Minister Tarnue N. Jeke, held discussions with staff of the Inspectorate Division.

Speaking upon arrival, Acting Minister Jeke emphasized the importance of the tour:

"This visit is necessitated by our determination to address operational challenges affecting our sub-offices across Liberia. We want to better understand the environment in which our inspectors operate so we can provide the necessary support to improve efficiency and service delivery."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Minister Jeke urged the head of the Inspectorate Division in Margibi County to provide updates on activities being undertaken in line with the Ministry's vision and mandate. He also highlighted ongoing efforts to train a cadre of inspectors from rural areas who will guide their colleagues in online business registration.

Two other SMT members accompanying the tour, Deputy Commerce for Industry Andrew Paygar and Assistant Commerce & Industry Minister for Administration Varney M. Sheriff, also contributed to discussions and provided inputs during the interactive session.

Providing an overview of the challenges and successes in Margibi County, Senior County Inspector Mitchell Freeman noted the pressing need for logistical support.

"We need laptops, a modernized reporting system that saves time and allows for effective service delivery. Despite these challenges, we continue to actively engage the business community to ensure businesses are properly registered, and we encourage them to exercise honesty in their dealings with the public," he said.

Inspector Freeman further noted that price-tagging enforcement remains a key focus of the Margibi Inspectorate.

Before departing Margibi, the MoCI-SMT delegation also visited the Ministry's sub-office at Roberts International Airport (RIA), where discussions were similarly cordial and constructive.

During the remainder of the tour, the SMT is expected to engage with county authorities, local leaders, and members of the joint security apparatus to further strengthen collaboration and promote teamwork across the Ministry's operations.