Liberia: Court Orders Arrest of St. Moses Funeral Parlor CEO in Alleged Illegal Exhumation Case

Monrovia — A legal battle over the remains of a deceased woman has thrust one of Monrovia's most talked-about funeral homes back into the national spotlight, with the Monrovia City Court ordering the arrest of Moses H. Abossouhe, Chief Executive Officer of St. Moses Funeral Parlor, over allegations of unlawful exhumation and conspiracy.

The writ of arrest, signed by Stipendiary Magistrate L. Ben Barco on February 26, 2026 stems from a complaint filed by private prosecutrix Euphemia Thompson Wisner through the Republic of Liberia.

At the heart of the case is the late Pinky Greene.

Timeline of the Allegations

Court records indicate that Pinky Greene died on January 1, 2026, and was laid to rest on January 31, 2026, at a cemetery in Johnsonville, Montserrado County.

But less than a month later, on February 25, 2026, her grave was allegedly opened without court authorization.

Prosecutors say the body was removed and transported to Bomi County, where it was reburied at a gravesite reportedly owned and operated by Abossouhe.

Named alongside Abossouhe are Stanley Y. Roberts and Jackie Greene, who are accused of participating in what prosecutors describe as a coordinated and intentional act.

The defendants are charged with, Abuse of a Corpse in violation of Section 18.12 of the New Penal Law, Criminal Facilitation and Criminal Conspiracy.

In a separate writ also dated February 26, Jackie Greene faces additional charges of Misapplication of Entrusted Property, Theft of Property and Abuse of a Corpse.

Prosecutors alleged she unlawfully removed her late aunt's body and deposited it at St. Moses Funeral Parlor without proper authorization.

Law enforcement officers, including Captain Charles Bloyueloh of the Magistrate Police, were instructed to arrest the accused and present them before the court.

A Pattern of Controversy?

The latest case is not the first time St. Moses Funeral Parlor has found itself entangled in controversy.

In August 12, 2023, Family members of a deceased Paynesville resident publicly accused the funeral home of releasing remains without the consent of all next of kin, prompting a complaint filed at the Monrovia City Court.

The matter was later reportedly resolved out of court.

Also on May 18, 2024, Community leaders in lower Montserrado raised concerns over an alleged unauthorized transfer of remains between cemeteries involving a private funeral service provider.

Though no formal indictment was announced, the incident drew public scrutiny and calls for tighter regulatory oversight of funeral homes.

On December 9, 2024, a civil dispute was reportedly filed before the Paynesville Magisterial Court involving documentation irregularities tied to burial arrangements at a privately operated cemetery in Bomi County.

The matter centered on administrative procedures rather than criminal charges.

While none of those matters resulted in widely publicized criminal convictions, they fueled growing public debate about funeral home regulation, documentation processes, and the handling of human remains.

Legal experts say Section 18.12 of Liberia's Penal Law treats abuse or unlawful disinterment of a corpse as a serious offense, particularly where conspiracy is alleged.

Beyond the legal dimensions, the case touches deeply on cultural and familial sensitivities surrounding burial rites in Liberia, where disputes over remains can quickly escalate into protracted family and community conflicts.

As of press time, Abossouhe and his legal team had not issued a public response.

The case is expected to be scheduled for preliminary examination in the coming days, setting the stage for what could become a closely watched proceeding at the Monrovia City Court.

For now, a grave dispute has evolved into a full-fledged criminal prosecution, one that may test not only the limits of the law, but public confidence in the funeral services sector.