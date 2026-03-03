Liberia: Sodone Urges Bong Youths to Shun Political Insults and Focus On Self Development

Bong County — As political activities gradually intensify ahead of the 2029 legislative and presidential elections, a concerned son of Bong County, Fred Sodone, has raised alarm over what he describes as unnecessary political pressure being created by young people in the county.

In recent months, several young people in Bong have been seen switching from one political camp to another, often launching verbal attacks against elected officials in defense of their preferred leaders.

The trend, according to Sodone, is unhealthy and does little to improve the lives of the youths involved.

Sodone believes that the growing culture of political insults and public confrontations, especially among young staffers connected to the Legislature, reflects a deeper misunderstanding of employment rights and civic responsibility.

Most of the office staffers and aides attached to lawmakers, he noted, appear uncertain about their employment status, yet they publicly criticize or attack lawmakers over issues they barely understand.

He questioned why a person working within the Legislature would openly complain about a single lawmaker without first understanding the legal framework governing their employment.

He explained that individuals working in the Central Administration at the Legislature are employees of the Legislature as an institution and not of any individual lawmaker.

According to him, no lawmaker has the authority to arbitrarily remove an employee from payroll, as only the Human Resource department of the Legislature can dismiss an employee for just cause or violation of employment terms.

He further clarified that Central Administration employees are similar to civil servants in the Executive branch, while personal staffers of lawmakers are considered contractual or tenure employees whose employment ends with the tenure of their respective bosses.

Sodone cautioned that ignorance of these distinctions has fueled unnecessary hostility and public attacks against elected officials. He emphasized that the Constitution and several rulings of the Supreme Court have reinforced protections surrounding tenure appointments, making it difficult for lawmakers to arbitrarily terminate such employments.

Addressing the youths directly, Sodone said, "Young people of Bong must stop allowing politicians to turn them into tools of insult and confusion because politics should never cost you your dignity or your future."

He continued, "Before you leave Bong County for Monrovia to work for any lawmaker, take time to understand your rights, your contract, and your responsibilities so that you are not misled by rumors or emotions."

Sodone stressed that employment is not a gentleman's agreement but a professional arrangement that requires qualification, competence, and a clear understanding of salary, benefits, and working conditions from the first day.

He expressed concern that many young people appear more focused on comparing their salaries to those of lawmakers rather than concentrating on their own agreed compensation and professional growth.

"You cannot build your life on political insults in exchange for temporary rewards because those same leaders will move on while you remain without skills or savings," Sodone warned.

He added, "Instead of holding press conferences to attack lawmakers, invest your energy in education, business, and skills that will sustain you long after the elections are over."