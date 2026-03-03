Morocco: Business Class Passenger Alleges Repeated Baggage Loss By Royal Air Maroc, Rejects 'Insulting' Settlement Offers

Monrovia — Christian Weah Sr., a Liberian business class traveler, has leveled serious allegations of systemic baggage mishandling against Royal Air Maroc (RAM), describing the Moroccan carrier as "becoming notorious for leaving passengers' bags behind."

Mr. Weah, who traveled with priority baggage tags, first flagged the issue on January 16, 2026, after one of his suitcases vanished during a multi-leg journey from Montreal, Canada, to Monrovia.

According to travel documents obtained by FrontPage Africa, the itinerary involved flights AT207 and AT567(Montreal-Casablanca-Monrovia).

The missing luggage is documented under baggage reference file 382418075848, labeled "Baggage Incident ROBAT13620."

The situation reportedly escalated this week. In a social media post on February 24, Mr. Weah revealed that not only had his first bag remained missing for over a month, but a second suitcase had also been left behind on a subsequent trip.

"Since January 16, I've not gotten one of my bags and today, another one left behind on a business class ticket with priority tags. GOL [Government of Liberia] must look into this airline," he wrote, calling for urgent regulatory intervention by the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA).

By February 27, Mr. Weah expressed further frustration, citing a total lack of progress and poor communication from the airline's representatives. "My two suitcases are still missing and worst of all, the customer service is terrible," he stated.

In a response from Royal Air Maroc's Customer Experience Department, the airline initially offered a settlement of $450 USD. Following further protest from the passenger, a second correspondence dated March 2, 2026, saw the airline double its offer to $900 USD.

"After reviewing your file and as settlement for your lost baggage, Royal Air Maroc is pleased to refund you an amount of 900 USD (Nine Hundred American Dollars)," the airline wrote.

The offer remains contingent upon Mr. Weah providing bank details and signing a liability release form within seven days. Mr. Weah has categorically rejected both offers, labeling them "insulting" given the high value of the contents and his status as a premium passenger.

"I am astonished by the compensation offer I will be seeking further action to ensure your airline covers the full extent of my loss," he countered.

In its latest communication, Royal Air Maroc reminded the passenger of Article VIII.4.C of its General Conditions of Carriage, which warns travelers not to include valuables in checked baggage.

The airline noted that it may refuse liability for "fragile or perishable items, silver, jewelry, precious metals, computers, electronic devices, and other valuable items such as business documents or commercial samples."

This clause often serves as a legal shield for airlines, though legal experts note it frequently clashes with the Montreal Convention, an international treaty that sets the maximum liability for carrier negligence at approximately $1,700 USD per passenger.

When contacted by FrontPage Africa, the Royal Air Maroc supervisor in Liberia declined to speak on the record. However, she suggested that the passenger must address his grievances directly with the airline's headquarters in Morocco, further compounding the traveler's frustration with local representation.

The dispute has ignited a heated conversation among Liberian frequent flyers regarding the reliability of North African and European carriers.

The incident raises significant questions about the efficacy of "priority" tags and the standards of care provided to business class passengers paying premium fares.

As of press time, it remains unclear if the airline is taking active steps to locate the two missing pieces of luggage.