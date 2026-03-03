Liberia: SUP Labels Pres. Boakai's Administration a 'Morass of Contradictions,' Threatens One-Term Presidency Over UL Decay

Monrovia — The Vanguard Student Unification Party (SUP) of the University of Liberia(UL) has launched a scathing critique of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's Administration, describing the current political climate as a "morass of contradictions" and accused the government of failing to deliver on its "Rescue Mission" promises.

In a pronouncement issued Monday, March 2, 2026 by the party's 34th Politburo and Central Committee, SUP leadership characterized the President as a "dishonest preacher" and warned that his failure to address the deteriorating state of the UL could result in him becoming a one-term president.

Addressing a wide range of national issues, SUP Chairman Odecious Mulbah and Secretary General David Howard Jr. challenged the government's claims of macroeconomic stability.

While the administration and the IMF project a GDP growth of over 5% for the 2026 fiscal cycle, the student party dismissed these figures as "numerical abstractions" that do not reflect the reality of the Liberian masses.

"The exchange rate is artificially stabilized because the Boakai government is tightening the money supply, thereby effectively starving the local market of liquidity and pulverizing the purchasing power of civil servants," the party stated.

They further alleged that the administration prioritizes international lenders' approval over the "caloric intake" of its citizens.

A primary grievance highlighted in the statement is the physical and academic decline of the University of Liberia.

SUP expressed outrage over the President's alleged construction of a "million-dollar retirement mansion" in Lofa County while the state university remains in a state of disrepair.

"We deserve modern learning facilities and beautiful buildings, as well as more qualified lecturers. If the Boakai government does not renovate the University of Liberia, SUP... will make Boakai a one-term president."

The party also turned its sights on the Liberia National Police (LNP) under the command of Gregory Coleman.

SUP alleged that the LNP has been transformed into an "instrument of state-sponsored terror," citing instances of student leaders being brutalized and police officers "forcefully entering" university campuses.

"The regime feels intimidated by the rising consciousness of the Liberian people, so it believes it can crush the radical movement by deploying its jackboot," the statement read, demanding an immediate end to police brutality.

On the judicial front, the party labeled the Assets Recovery Taskforce a "toothless bulldog" and criticized the slow pace of establishing the War and Economic Crimes Court.

They further accused the President of hypocrisy regarding food security, noting that despite campaigning on an agricultural platform, the national budget provides "very little" for the sector.

The lengthy statement, peppered with revolutionary rhetoric and historical references ranging from Karl Marx to Galileo Galilei, sought to reinforce SUP's identity as a 55-year-old institution "anointed by the iron laws of history."

The party reaffirmed its commitment to "massescracy" and the protection of the oppressed, vowing to remain a thorn in the side of any administration it deems reactionary or elitist.