Ghana: Iwd 2026 - Top Ten Women to Watch in Fintech

March is officially Women's Month, with March 8 marking International Women's Day -- a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also serves as a call to action to accelerate gender equality.

This year's theme, "Give to Gain," highlights the power of collective action: when we give, we gain. Together, we can help forge greater gender equality through intentional support and collaboration.

Historically, women have been underrepresented in sectors such as government, business, and technology across Africa. As we mark International Women's Day, we shine a spotlight on ten women who are trailblazing Africa's fintech and broader tech ecosystem. These leaders are driving innovation, scaling businesses, and reshaping the continent's digital future.

Nkiru Uwaje - Co-Founder and COO of MANSA

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

Nkiru Uwaje is the Co-Founder and COO of MANSA, a fintech platform revolutionizing global payments through stablecoin-based liquidity infrastructure.

MANSA facilitates real-time, cross-border settlements, cutting costs and delays for payment providers in emerging markets.

Named as one of the Top 50 Women in Web3 & AI by CoinDesk, Nkiru brings over 12 years of experience spanning financial services, banking, payments, and emerging technology, successfully leading multi-million dollar projects and growth programs at market incumbents including Swift, Finastra, and Dell Technologies.

At Swift, she spearheaded the Ecosystem Function, building innovative new products in partnership with Top 20 global banks in the payments and digital currency space. Her extensive background includes venture building with leading financial institutions, developing Banking-as-a-Service and Embedded Finance products with industry incumbents, and scaling Go-To-Market functions across global markets.

May Chan - CEO and Co-Founder of HashPack

May Chan is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of HashPack, a cryptocurrency wallet built on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. A community leader within the Hedera ecosystem, she actively contributes to technical development, including coding and submitting proposals for platform standards.

Prior to co-founding HashPack, May worked as an electrical engineer in the building consulting industry, designing infrastructure for high-rise buildings, data centres, and airport radar systems. Her technical expertise and project management experience laid the foundation for her transition into tech entrepreneurship and blockchain innovation.

Ethel Cofie - Founder and CEO of EDEL Technology Consulting

Born in Ghana, Ethel Cofie is an award-winning entrepreneur and IT consultant with experience across the UK, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone. She is the Founder and CEO of EDEL Technology Consulting, an IT consulting and digital products company operating in West Africa and Europe that has received multiple accolades in telecoms and IT.

Ethel also founded Women in Tech Africa, one of the continent's largest networks supporting women in technology. She has been recognized among the Top Five Women Impacting IT in Africa and received the 2020 Glitz Africa Ghana Women Award for her contributions to digital innovation and female empowerment.

Kesheni Moodley - Regional Director for Africa at Paymentology

Kesheni Moodley is currently the Regional Director for Africa at Paymentology.

She is an experienced business development and marketing professional, with expertise in client relations, CRM management, and strategic market research.

She has supported business growth through campaign coordination, contract management, and data-driven insights across multiple industries, including work with Crewbloom, Contact Media, and Enigma Publishing.

Detail-oriented and analytical, Kesheni leverages social media strategies and digital tools to drive engagement and measurable results. She is passionate about using technology and analytics to strengthen business operations and customer experience.

Chioma Okotcha - Co-Founder and COO of PayHippo

Chioma Okotcha is the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of PayHippo, a fintech company creating seamless small business loan experiences in Nigeria.

Chioma has a strong background in microfinance policy and public sector consultancy, having worked with the Agence Française de Développement, the OECD, and the Tony Blair Institute. She was also part of the founding team of Teach For Nigeria, contributing to initiatives that bridge education and financial access for underserved communities.

Marian Posada Alvarez - Chief Operating Officer at BPC,

Marian Posada Alvarez is the Chief Operating Officer at BPC , a global payments solutions provider serving banks, fintechs, and financial institutions. She has extensive experience in digital payments, financial technology, and market development.

At BPC, Marian plays a key role in advancing innovative payment infrastructure and driving strategic growth initiatives.

Her work focuses on expanding access to secure, scalable, and inclusive payment solutions across emerging and established markets, strengthening partnerships, and supporting digital transformation. Recognized for her strategic insight, Marian is part of a new generation of leaders shaping the future of financial services innovation.

Jihan Abass - Founder and CEO of Lami Insurance Technology

Jihan Abass is the Founder and CEO of Lami Insurance Technology, a Nairobi-based insurance-as-a-service platform aimed at increasing insurance penetration across Africa. Its flagship product, Griffin Motor App, reduces car insurance purchase time to under two minutes.

Before founding Lami, Jihan worked as a sugar trader in London. She holds an MBA from the University of Oxford and a Finance degree from CASS Business School, combining technical and business expertise to transform insurance delivery across the continent.

Fara Ashiru Jituboh - Co-Founder and CEO/CTO of Okra

Fara Ashiru Jituboh is the Co-Founder and CEO/CTO of Okra, a Nigerian fintech startup enabling real-time financial data exchange between customers, applications, and banks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A software engineer fluent in over 20 programming languages, Fara is building infrastructure that allows Africans to securely connect bank accounts to third-party applications. Her work accelerates financial innovation across the continent and strengthens the foundation for an inclusive digital economy.

Hannah Subayi Kamuanga - Venture Partner at Launch Africa Ventures

Hannah Subayi Kamuanga is an experienced impact investor and Venture Partner at Launch Africa Ventures, where she focuses on deal sourcing and strategy across Africa.

She is also an Investment Committee Member at Aruwa Capital Management and a non-executive director of the African Business Angel Network (ABAN). With prior experience at Proparco and as an investment banker in London, Hannah continues to shape Africa's early-stage investment ecosystem and support startups driving inclusive economic growth.

Oluwatosin Olaseinde - Founder and CEO of Money Africa,

Oluwatosin Olaseinde is the Founder and CEO of Money Africa, an edtech platform promoting financial literacy and investment awareness across the continent.

A chartered accountant, she also founded Ladda, a digital savings and investment platform. Recognized as a LinkedIn Top Voice in Finance and Economy (2020) and a Washington Mandela Fellow, Oluwatosin advocates for financial empowerment and innovation, helping Africans develop the knowledge and tools to participate effectively in the digital economy.