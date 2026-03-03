Nigeria: London Derby - Iwobi's Sublime Strike Seals Win for Fulham Against Spurs

*Red Devils climb to third *Arsenal restore five-point lead as Blues slump

Alex Iwobi sealed victory for Fulham yesterday as the Nigerian International lifted the Craven Cottage side past relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in a London Derby Premier League fixture on Sunday afternoon.

Harry Wilson had fired Fulham into the lead barely seven minutes into the match.

However, the goal was controversial as new Spurs boss, Igor Tudor, felt it should have been disallowed as home striker Raul Jimenez pushed Radu Dragusin as they challenged for a Kenny Tete cross, before Oscar Bobb picked out Wilson to volley home from six yards out.

Tottenham had a similar goal ruled out last week in their 4-1 loss to Arsenal for a foul by Randal Kolo Muani on Gunners defender Gabriel but, following a check from the video assistant referee (VAR) Craig Pawson, Fulham's goal was allowed to stand, much to Tudor's fury.

Iwobi ended the debate over the goal as he made it double advantage in the 34th. Iwobi's goal was a sublime strike from outside the box and his fourth Premier League goal of the season.

The Super Eagles midfielder got a Man-of-the-Match personal rating of 9 points by Sofascore.

Iwobi's Nigerian teammate, Calvin Calvin Bassey, should have made it 3-0 only to fire wastefully over from close range at the end of the first half, with Jimenez and Emile Smith Rowe also missing chances.

Spurs pulled one back in the 66th minute when substitute Richarlison headed in Archie Gray's left-wing cross.

The third Nigerian on the Craven Cottage side, Samuel Chukwueze, was also in action as he came on as substitute for Harry Wilson in the 72nd minute. The AC Milan player on loan in Fulham had a decent out in the remaining minutes of the derby.

While the home win has lifted Fulham to ninth place with 40 points from 28 matches, Spurs have now lost both of their matches since Tudor replaced the sacked Thomas Frank, conceding six goals in the process, are now 16th, four points above the relegation zone with 10 games left.

Elsewhere on the Sunday evening, Manchester United fought back to beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-1 and go third in the Premier League amid penalty controversy and a contentious red card decision.

Also, Arsenal scored from two trademark corners to beat 10-man Chelsea 2-1 at Emirates Stadium and regain their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

RESULTS

Premier League

Brighton 2-1 Nottingham

Fulham 2-1 Tottenham

Man Utd 2-1 Cry'Palace

Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

SERIE A

Cremonese 0-2 AC Milan

Sassuolo 2-1 Atalanta

Torino 2-0 Lazio

AS Roma 3-3 Juventus

NPFL

Bayelsa 1-0 Rivers Utd

B'Insurance 4-0 Ikorodu

Enyimba 1-1 Kun Khalifa

Tornadoes 0-0 W'Wolves

Rangers 2-0 Nasarawa

Remo Stars 2-0 Katsina

Shooting 2-1 K'Pillars