Nigeria: Kida - Fiba to Decide NBBF Board's Constitutionality, Tenure

Lagos, Takes Decisions On 2026 Programmes, Sponsorships — The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) led by Engr Amadu Musa Kida, rose from its board meeting in Lagos yesterday insisting that it will abide by the decision of the world basketball governing body, FIBA, on the petition filed by some members of the federation challenging its tenure.

There have been back and forth over wether the Kida-led NBBF board should have exited office at the end of January against the October 2026 date it said it is its terminal date.

The meeting presided over by Kida who also doubles as the Chairman of the board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), said that there have been lots of engagements over its mandate.

"There have been engagements with some stakeholders and the National Sports Commission (NSC). Yes, we are talking of matters of constitutionalities. And the final decision is going to come from FIBA, the world body.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"As you are aware, there is a petition before FIBA on the legitimacy and others. All that have been collapsed into one file now before FIBA. And so, we wait for the final decision," hinted the NBBF President.

In the communique issued after the board meeting attended by seven of the nine members, Kida expressed profound appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, GCON, for his sustained support for basketball and sports development in Nigeria.

He further acknowledged the strategic backing of the leadership of the National Sports Commission, particularly the Chairman and the Director-General, Malam Shehu Dikko and Hon Bukola Olopade respectively, for their continued collaboration with the Federation.

The communique signed by board members Felix Awogu and Ugo Udegue, stated that the board deliberated extensively on Nigeria's participation in the upcoming FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifiers scheduled for 11th-17th March 2026 in Lyon, France.

"The Board reaffirmed its full commitment to ensuring seamless participation of D'Tigress at the qualifiers, including logistics, preparation, welfare, and competitive readiness.

"The Board also emphasized the importance of maintaining Nigeria's dominant standing in African women's basketball and strengthening its global competitiveness."

The communique also hinted that the Board formally approved the 2026 NBBF Budget, covering:National team programmes (Men, Women, Youth); International competition participation; Domestic league operations; Grassroots and development programmes; and Administrative and governance operations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Board also approved the engagement of Pamodzi Sports Consulting, a leading international sports consultancy firm, to support sponsorship acquisition, commercial strategy, and structured partnership development.