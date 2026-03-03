Nigeria: NPFL - Oweifaleya Bags Hat Trick As Bendel Insurance Pummel Ikorodu City

Bendel Insurance Football Club, yesterday produced a dominant display against visiting Ikorodu City, pummeling the Lagos team 4-0 in a Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Match-day 28 fixture in Benin City.

Young Striker Alex Oweifaleya showed character and strength as he bagged his first hat trick in the premier league football. He opened scoring for the Benin Arsenals in the 15th minute of play to provide the needed bost his side who returned from Nasarawa Utd without a point.

Insurance mercurial midfielder Udom Wisdom doubled the in the 24th minute before Alex made it 3-0 in the 27th.

The Benin Arsenals went into the halftime break fulfilled after their powerful response and revenge against the Lagosians who pipped them 1-0 in their first round encounter in Lagos.

In the 59th minute, Alex Oweifaleya netted his third goal to bag his first hat-trick as Insurance sealed the 4-0 victory.

The Benin Arsenals have now returned to the sixth position on the NPFL log with 41 points and will be playing away against Rivers Utd in the match-day 29 fixture next week.

In a post match interview, Coach Kennedy Boboye, praised his players efforts. He expressed happiness that they were able to convert their chances brilliantly.

Boboye however admitted that boys did not play to his satisfaction but gave him the kind of result he craved for.

"Ikorodu played very well, knocking and moving all over the field, but were unlucky not to score," he concluded.