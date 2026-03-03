Nigeria: Sportsville Announces Date for 2026 Award Ceremony

Organisers of Sportsville Awards, one of Nigeria's credible sports awards ceremonies, have announced a date for this year's edition.

According to a statement by the Chairman of this year's award committee, Harry Iwuala, the eve has been scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 28th, at the prestigious Lagos Country Club, Ikeja.

"We are delighted to announce a date for this year's ceremony following a painstaking planning and selection process. It has been months of planning and preparations, and I am glad that we have finally picked a date for the ceremony," Iwuala announced.

He hinted that winners of the awards will be unveiled soon. "Personalities and corporate organizations to be celebrated will be unveiled very soon. I can assure you that they are men and women who have done good jobs in sports development in the country."

Speaking also on the awards, the Chief Executive Officer of Sportsville Communication Ltd, the organizers of the award, Hon. Frank Ilaboya, stressed that planning for this year's award was already in top gear.

"This year will be our 6th edition, and I am happy with the impact and progress the award has made in the country.

"One thing that gives me joy is the credibility of the award we give out every year. We ensure that those truly deserving get the award. And we are determined to keep doing this year after year.

"For this year's edition, awards will be given out in seven categories, Sports Icon, Sports Personality and Sports Transformative Categories.

"Others include; Special Recognition Category, Achievers Category, Innovative Category, as well as Sports Facilities Category.

"We will keep on working hard year in and year out until we achieve our target of making the Sportsville Special Recognition Award the best and most glamorous not only in Nigeria but in Africa.

"The past five years have proven to be exciting, and the level of plaudits from the awardeees and non awardeees alike show that we are on the right course," Ilaboya added.

Sportsville Special Recognition Award was initiated five years ago as part of the activities marking 20 years of continuous broadcast of Sportsville as independent producer of sports in Nigeri

Today, Sportsville remains one of the longest running independent sports shows on air in sub-Saharan Africa.