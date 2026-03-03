Nigeria: Sani Kaita Wants to Be Head Coach of Golden Eaglets

Former Nigeria international midfielder Sani Kaita has expressed confidence in his ability to build a "virile and winning team" if appointed as the head coach of the National U-17 men's team, the Golden Eaglets.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) recently declared several youth team positions vacant, inviting applications from qualified coaches. Kaita, now based in the United Kingdom, believes his extensive European playing career--including stints at Sparta Rotterdam, Monaco, and clubs across Russia and Greece--provides the perfect pedigree for the role.

A veteran of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Kaita holds a UEFA B License from the Football Association of Wales. This qualification has allowed him to hone his craft within the UK youth system, where he is currently attached to Hellenic FC.

"I can confirm that I have applied for the U-17 coaching job," said Kaita, a silver medalist at both the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2008 Beijing Olympics. "It is time for me to share my expertise and develop our youth players within a positive, high-performance environment."

The 38-year-old emphasized that his transition into coaching has been deliberate.

"I have spent the last few years working specifically with young players, focusing on player development and success," he noted.

"I am confident in my ability and promise to assemble a team that Nigerians will be proud of."