Nigeria: Sani Kaita Wants to Be Head Coach of Golden Eaglets

2 March 2026
This Day (Lagos)

Former Nigeria international midfielder Sani Kaita has expressed confidence in his ability to build a "virile and winning team" if appointed as the head coach of the National U-17 men's team, the Golden Eaglets.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) recently declared several youth team positions vacant, inviting applications from qualified coaches. Kaita, now based in the United Kingdom, believes his extensive European playing career--including stints at Sparta Rotterdam, Monaco, and clubs across Russia and Greece--provides the perfect pedigree for the role.

A veteran of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Kaita holds a UEFA B License from the Football Association of Wales. This qualification has allowed him to hone his craft within the UK youth system, where he is currently attached to Hellenic FC.

"I can confirm that I have applied for the U-17 coaching job," said Kaita, a silver medalist at both the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2008 Beijing Olympics. "It is time for me to share my expertise and develop our youth players within a positive, high-performance environment."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The 38-year-old emphasized that his transition into coaching has been deliberate.

"I have spent the last few years working specifically with young players, focusing on player development and success," he noted.

"I am confident in my ability and promise to assemble a team that Nigerians will be proud of."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.