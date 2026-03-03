South Africa: SA Urges Citizens Across Middle East to Register With Embassies

South Africa has called on all its citizens currently in the Middle East to urgently contact the relevant South African embassies accredited to their countries of residence to ensure that they are registered, and that their whereabouts are known to officials amid heightened regional tensions.

In an advisory issued on Monday by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), government warned that consular support in parts of the region may be limited, particularly in the event of an emergency.

"It is important to note that South Africa's support in these countries could be limited and that it could be assumed that no face-to-face consular assistance will be possible in an emergency, and the South African Government may not be able to help you if you get into difficulty, depending on your location," the notice stated.

Citizens have therefore been encouraged to independently assess their safety and security, and act accordingly.

Embassy contact details

South Africans in the region may contact the following missions:

Tehran, Iran: +98-912-230-8968

Doha, Qatar: +974-5583-2762

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: +971-50-558-1235

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: +971-50-445-9499 / +971-50-622-4291

Kuwait City, Kuwait: +965-9916-7899 / +965-9720-0172 / +965-9979-4483

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (also accredited to Yemen, Bahrain and Oman): +966-5-5812-2215

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: +966-56-244-5376

Amman, Jordan (accredited to Iraq): +962-79-552-0245

Damascus, Syria: +963-966-44-4405

Ramallah, Palestine (also covering Israel): +972-53-2553-113

Citizens may also contact the DIRCO helpline in Pretoria on +27 12 351 1000 for further assistance.

Government further advised that additional contact details are available on DIRCO's official website.

The advisory forms part of ongoing efforts to monitor developments in the region and ensure that South African nationals remain informed and connected to official channels during the period of heightened uncertainty. - SAnews.gov.za