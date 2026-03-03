Tanzania Issues a Security Alert to Its Citizens Staying in the Middle East

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government has issued an urgent security advisory to its citizens in the Middle East, warning them to suspend travel, remain indoors where possible and stay clear of military or security installations as tensions continue to escalate across the region.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation issued the travel advisory earlier on Tuesday following the ongoing war between Iran, USA, Israel and Qatar.

Additionally, the government said it is closely monitoring the evolving security situation and has cautioned Tanzanians living in or planning to travel to Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman to exercise extreme vigilance.

In its statement, the ministry stressed that direct, in-person consular assistance may be limited depending on local security conditions and urged citizens to strictly follow instructions issued by local authorities and to remain alert at all times.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

ALSO READ: Tanzania unveils a crystal-clear image of electoral process sabotage

Moreover, Tanzanians in the affected region have been advised to avoid travelling into or out of the Middle East during this period, stay within their residences whenever possible and refrain from visiting areas associated with military or security operations.

They have also been instructed to safeguard their passports and identification documents in secure but easily accessible locations in case of emergency.

"Tanzanians in the Middle East should exercise heightened caution and continue monitoring official communications from their respective embassies, including emergency updates," the ministry advised.

The ministry further called on nationals to monitor official communications from Tanzanian embassies and emergency channels, and to register through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' online diaspora platform to facilitate close tracking and support.

For emergencies or further inquiries, citizens have been directed to contact the nearest Tanzanian embassy in Kuwait City, Doha, Riyadh, Tel Aviv or Ankara.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation said it will continue providing updates and consular support as conditions allow.