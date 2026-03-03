Nigeria: Insurance Dent Ikorodu City's Title Ambition - Rangers Dethrone Rivers Utd

Ikorodu City's title hopes suffered a serious setback after a crushing 4-0 defeat to Bendel Insurance in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Week 28 fixture played yesterday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

In a one way traffic situation, Insurance scored three goals in the first half and rounded off the decimation of the visitors in the 68th minute of the one-sided affair.

Alex Oweilayefa opened the scoring in the 15th minute, Udom Wisdom doubled Insurance's lead in the 24th minute, before Oweilayefa grabbed his brace in the 27th minute.

Results elsewhere ensured that Enugu Rangers go top of the table with 47 points following the "Flying Antelopes" 2-0 victory over Nasarawa United at the "Cathedral".

Rangers leading goalscorer, Godwin Obaje put the "Flying Antelopes" ahead in the 18th minute before Chidiebere Nwobodo sealed the win with the second in the 26th minute.

Meanwhile, Rivers United who had dethroned Ikorodu City are now second on the table with 46 points after they suffered a slim 0-1 defeat at Bayelsa United .

In Aba, former African champions, Enyimba escaped a shocking home defeat by the whiskers as they fought back to draw 1-1 with 10-man Kun Khalifat who are leading the table from bottom.

The visitor took the shock lead in the 38th minute through James Ekebuike and held tightly to it until they were reduced to 10-men in the 80th minute, paving the way for Ekene Awazie to score Enyimba's equaliser in the 87th minute.

Remo Stars playing in Ikenne for the first time since their banishment to the Lekan Salami Stadium was upturned by the NFF Appeals Committee, benefited from Hadi Haruna's second half brace to edge Katsina United 2-0 in what was Coach Usman Abdallah's first official match in charge of the NPFL defending champions.

Elsewhere, wobbling Kano Pillars fell 0-2 at 3SC while Warri Wolves forced Niger Tornadoes to a goalless draw in Lafia.

The last match of week 28 will be decided today in Jos where resurgent Plateau United host Barau FC in what promises to be a mouth-watering contest.