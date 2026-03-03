Nigeria: Diri Performs Ceremonial Kick-Off of Bayelsa Gov's Cup

Senator Douye Diri has officially kicked-off the season 8 of the Bayelsa State Governor's Cup popularly called 'Prosperity Cup,' urging the youths of the state to develop their abundant talents in football.

The Governor who performed the ceremonial kick-off of the match between two Bayelsa selected sides, signalling the commencement of the tournament, commended the organisers of the grassroots competition for their foresight in putting together various capacity building programmes for officials before the start of the competition.

The kick-off and unveiling of the trophies are coming after a week of intensive capacity-building training for referees, medical personnel, the FC Barcelona/Prosperity Cup International Coaching Clinic, and workshop for coordinators as well as media personnel covering the tournament.

Earlier, Governor Diri had received the branded trophies, specially crafted to celebrate Bayelsa at 30, from former Nigerian International, Jossy Dombraye and former Bayelsa Queens star, Ebiere Wealth.

Speaking at the opening match at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Dr. Peter Akpe, said that no meaningful sports development can take place without input from the grassroots.

"The development of sports is incomplete without the grassroots, so attention has to be paid to grassroots sports if we want our sports to grow to the next level," he said.

Director General of the tournament, Mr Ono Akpe, in an interview, said this year's edition was significant as it coincides with the 30 years anniversary of the creation of the State and the collaboration with International Technical Advisers, FC Barcelona of Spain.

Season 8 of the competition will see 257 teams, comprising 227 male, 28 female and two para-soccer teams, participating in the competition.