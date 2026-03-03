Nigeria: My Appointment As NYCN Diaspora Ambassador Will Boost Nigerian Football - Akpehe

Following his appointment as the Ambassador of China for the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Diaspora, Hon. Austin Akpehe, has said the Nigerian football community stands to benefit greatly from his wealth of experience and international network.

With a career rooted in both elite sports management and global trade, Akpehe said he will serve as a vital bridge between the Nigerian domestic leagues and the vast industrial resources of the Asian market.

"Under my leadership, the Nigerian football landscape will experience a significant boost in infrastructure and technical development.

"Leveraging my role as an Ambassador at the China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation Promotion Demonstration Park, I will help facilitate partnerships that would bring modern stadium technology and advanced training equipment to local clubs.

"This is to ensure that the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) and the Nigeria National League (NNL) operate with facilities that meet global standards," said Akpehe.

He also assured that in terms of financial growth, the domestic leagues will gain from a new era of sports diplomacy.

Akpehe, who is also the official representative of the NPFL and NNL in China, reiterated that his premium connections would help Nigerian clubs secure high-level sponsorship deals with Chinese multinational corporations.

"These investments will improve player welfare, elevate the quality of league broadcasts, and provide the necessary capital to transform Nigerian football into a more commercially viable industry.

"Furthermore, young Nigerian athletes will benefit from expanded pathways to international success.

"Through Galaxy Sports Academy and my proven "Football and Education" model, I am confident of creating a structured "Sports Silk Road" that offers the youth the opportunity for scouting, scholarships, and professional placements abroad," he assured.

