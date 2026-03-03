Nigeria: Over 3,000 Athletes Set for 3rd National Para Games

Over 3,000 physically challenged athletes are expected at the 3rd National Para Games, Nigeria's largest and most prestigious para-sports event, scheduled to hold from March 26 to April 3, 2026, in Abuja.

Organisers say for nine days, the nation's capital will host the enthusiastic athletes representing 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in 15 different sports.

Banrolled and organised by the National Sports Commission (NSC), the Games continue to serve as a powerful platform for talent discovery, national unity, and the advancement of para sports in Nigeria.

In a major boost to the successful hosting of the event, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has partnered with the NSC by releasing its Orientation Camp in Kubwa, Abuja, to serve as the official Games Village.

The facility will house athletes and officials throughout the duration of the Games, ensuring a conducive, secure, and community-focused environment.

According to Mr Kola Daniel, the Special Assistant on Media to the NSC Director-General, the collaboration underscores a shared national vision to empower young Nigerians and promote social integration through sports.

He said that it also reflects a growing inter-agency commitment to supporting para athletes and strengthening Nigeria's sports ecosystem.