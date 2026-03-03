Liberia Validates Biodiversity Finance Reports to Guide Environmental Policy Reform

Government officials, UNDP representatives and stakeholders meet in Kakata to validate biodiversity finance reports aimed at guiding environmental policy reforms.

- The Government of Liberia, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has validated two major biodiversity finance reports aimed at strengthening the country's environmental financing framework and guiding future policy reforms.

The validation workshop, held at Kakata City Hall, brought together representatives from government institutions, development partners and civil society organizations to review and endorse findings from two key assessments: the Nature-Positive and Nature-Harmful Subsidies and Incentives Assessment and the Biodiversity Expenditure Review.

The exercise forms part of Liberia's participation in the global Biodiversity Finance Initiative (BIOFIN), a program that supports countries in designing sustainable financing strategies to protect biodiversity and natural ecosystems.

Strengthening Environmental Financing

Speaking at the opening session, BIOFIN Liberia National Coordinator Emmanuel Massaquoi described the validation as a critical step toward aligning Liberia's financial policies with environmental sustainability.

Massaquoi said the reports will help inform national actions, policy reforms and long-term investment strategies to protect Liberia's ecosystems, which remain among the richest in West Africa but face increasing financial and management pressures.

According to him, strengthening biodiversity financing is essential for safeguarding natural resources that support livelihoods, food security and economic development across the country.

The workshop brought together officials from several key government institutions, including the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Forestry Development Authority, and other ministries and agencies, alongside representatives of civil society organizations and international partners.

Technical Findings and Stakeholder Engagement

Technical presentations during the workshop highlighted how existing subsidies and public spending patterns either support or undermine Liberia's biodiversity conservation goals.

Lead consultant Darlington S. Tuagben presented findings from the subsidies and incentives assessment, identifying financial mechanisms that could be redesigned to promote nature-positive outcomes while reducing incentives that harm biodiversity.

Meanwhile, UNDP Biodiversity Finance Analyst Andy S. Gbatu presented findings from the Biodiversity Expenditure Review, outlining trends in national spending on biodiversity-related programs, funding gaps, and opportunities for more efficient and targeted environmental investments.

Participants engaged in group discussions and plenary sessions to review the reports' methodologies, validate data, and refine biodiversity attribution rates, ensuring that the final documents accurately reflect Liberia's policy environment and development priorities.

Implications for Policy and Planning

With stakeholder endorsement secured, the validated reports are expected to serve as foundational tools for the development of Liberia's Biodiversity Finance Plan, a strategic roadmap under the BIOFIN framework.

Officials say the plan will enable the government to identify subsidies that may be harmful to biodiversity, redirect financial resources toward sustainable alternatives, and establish clearer baselines for budgeting and long-term environmental financing.

The findings are also expected to support the integration of biodiversity considerations into national development planning and public financial management systems.

Toward a Sustainable Development Path

As the workshop concluded, participants emphasized that aligning financial policy with environmental sustainability is becoming increasingly critical for Liberia's development trajectory.

Stakeholders noted that effective biodiversity financing is essential not only for conservation but also for protecting the ecological systems that underpin agriculture, fisheries, forestry and climate resilience.

With the validation of the reports now complete, Liberia moves a step closer to building a more resilient and sustainable financing system--one that recognizes biodiversity as a national development priority rather than a secondary policy concern.

The BIOFIN initiative, implemented by UNDP with support from the European Union, Ireland and Sweden, assists countries in designing evidence-based finance strategies to promote biodiversity conservation and sustainable natural resource management.