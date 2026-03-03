Liberia: UL 105th Graduate Class Praises Boakai's $50k Lab Pledge, Hails Investment in Research

Published: March 2, 2026

MONROVIA -- The leadership of the University of Liberia's 105th Graduate Class has applauded President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for pledging US$50,000 toward the establishment of a modern research laboratory at the state-run university, describing the contribution as a major investment in research, innovation and academic excellence.

Boakai, who serves as the official Visitor to the University of Liberia, recently announced the personal contribution, saying the funds were drawn from savings generated through his voluntary salary reduction.

The president indicated that proceeds from similar savings initiatives would continue to be channeled toward projects designed to deliver tangible national benefits.

A National Investment in Higher Education

Speaking Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, during the university's 105th Commencement Convocation of the Graduate and Professional Schools at the Fendall Campus in Louisiana, Montserrado County, Boakai reaffirmed the importance of higher education in Liberia's national development agenda.

Responding to the announcement, Class President Prince N. Johnson said the gesture reflects a serious commitment to rebuilding youth capacity and strengthening Liberia's intellectual foundation.

"We further extend our appreciation to the Official Visitor of the University, His Excellency Joseph Nyumah Boakai, President of the Republic of Liberia, for honoring our request to support the establishment of a modern research laboratory accessible to students and faculty," Johnson said.

"This commitment represents a significant investment in advancing research, innovation and academic excellence."

Johnson noted that the initial $50,000 contribution will directly enhance learning conditions within the Graduate School and Professional Studies, while strengthening the university's broader research capacity.

"This contribution demonstrates a clear commitment to rebuilding youth capacity and preparing future leaders for meaningful public service," he added.

469 Graduates Mark Milestone

A total of 469 students were conferred graduate and professional degrees during the ceremony, marking what university officials described as another important milestone in Liberia's ongoing effort to strengthen post-war human capital development.

The convocation attracted distinguished guests from Liberia and other African countries, along with family members and supporters who gathered to celebrate the graduates' achievements.

Johnson described the event as a celebration of resilience and determination by graduates representing diverse ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds.

"This milestone stands as a powerful testament to Liberia's ongoing commitment to human capital development and national transformation," he said.

Class Leadership Commends University Progress

The graduate class leadership also commended University of Liberia President Prof. Dr. Layli Maparyan for what they described as strong and visionary leadership during a period of institutional reform.

According to Johnson, the university has demonstrated improved governance, enhanced institutional stability and measurable strategic progress under her administration.

The graduates also welcomed the government's allocation of US$6 million for infrastructure development across UL campuses, describing the investment as a significant step toward modernizing Liberia's higher education system.

A Call for Ethical Leadership

Turning to his fellow graduates, Johnson urged members of the Class of 2026 to carry their academic achievements into public service and professional life with integrity and a strong sense of responsibility.

"Let this triumph be reflected in your professional conduct, ethical standards and service to society," he said.

"Our nation needs principled leaders who will raise the standard, compete with integrity, and reject greed and dishonesty."

Johnson also extended appreciation to university administrators, faculty members and departmental leaders for their mentorship and collaboration throughout the academic journey.

"The Central Leadership, led by Comrade Prince N. Johnson, is grateful for your cooperation and steadfast support over the past six months," he said.

Commitment to Institutional Improvement

Johnson reaffirmed the graduating class's commitment to constructive engagement with the university administration to address institutional challenges and improve academic processes for future students.

"As a class, we remain committed to engaging constructively with the University administration to address challenges encountered during our academic process, ensuring that future graduating classes benefit from an even smoother experience," he said.

"We call upon all graduates to serve with excellence and integrity in every sector they enter. Let us be the generation that drives positive change and makes Liberia proud."