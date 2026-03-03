Liberia: LPRC Management Awards $5,000 to Basketball Team for Winning LBA First Division Title

- The Management of Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC ) has awarded $5,000 to the Oilers Basketball Team for winning the 2025 Liberia Basketball Association (LBA) First Division championship.

The company also presented $2,000 to team captain Fedolph Marshall, who was named the league's Most Valuable Player.

The Oilers recently received slightly more than $2,000 as official prize money from the LBA for capturing the title.

Speaking over the weekend at a ceremony held at Boulevard Palace Hotel in Sinkor, LPRC Managing Director Amos Tweh praised the team's performance and pledged continued support.

"Sports is a unifying force. We will continue to lend the needed support to the team," Tweh said.

He emphasized the importance of public corporations investing in youth development, noting that supporting sports aligns with President Joseph Boakai's national agenda of creating broader opportunities for young Liberians to showcase their talents.

Tweh, however, acknowledged the Oilers' struggles during the 2025-26 FIBA Africa Champions Clubs "Road to BAL" qualifiers in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, saying the team can improve next season.

The reigning Liberian champions failed to win a game in Group B, where they faced Spintex Knights of Ghana, Jeunesse Club d'Abidjan of Côte d'Ivoire and Elan Coton of Benin.

Addressing public perception that LPRC prioritizes basketball over football, Tweh said the company remains committed to supporting both programs equally.

"We find solace in the basketball team, but we will continue to lend the same kind of support to the football team," he said.

Tweh also reaffirmed his intention to contest for a seat on the Liberia Football Association executive committee, calling for improvements in sporting infrastructure nationwide. He specifically cited the need to upgrade the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex gymnasium to international standards.

"We need to invest more in solid infrastructure. When I saw the basketball gymnasium in Abidjan during the qualifiers, I said to myself that we must upgrade the SKD Gymnasium," Tweh said.

Team Captain Fedolph Marshall speaking on behalf thanked LPRC management for its support throughout the 2025 season and promised the team would aim for a double next year.

"We appreciate the administration for standing with us, and we will work even harder in the coming season," Marshall said.

Marshall was one of five players who transferred from the Bushrod Bulls to the Oilers at the start of last season. He played a key role in the championship run, helping the Oilers edge corporate rivals NPA Pythons in a best-of-five finals series.

Despite domestic success, the Oilers endured a difficult campaign in the Basketball Africa League qualifiers and will look to regroup ahead of the new season.