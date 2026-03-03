Liberia: Blayee Wants Raji to Retract Comments About Ex-National Team Stars

- Shaita Angels FC Secretary-General Emmet J.K. Blayee is calling on Liberia Football Association President Mustapha Raji to retract remarks he made about former national team players.

Raji, speaking Feb. 22 at the LFA Congress, said some former national team players would be "unrecognizable" if they stood at Waterside, a busy commercial district in Monrovia.

The comments came days after several ex-national team players endorsed the presidential bid of Cassell A. Kuoh, chief executive officer of FC Fassell, who is challenging Raji in the April 18 elections scheduled for Maryland County.

The statement sparked backlash from football stakeholders, who say Raji's words demean athletes who once represented Liberia internationally.

Criticism from football official

Blayee, recently appointed secretary-general of Shaita Angels, condemned the remarks during an appearance on Freedom FM's "Saturday Sports" program over the weekend.

"This is a disservice and a total disrespect to the men and women who once represented the country on the international stage," Blayee said. He added that such comments could discourage parents from allowing their children to pursue national team careers for fear they may one day be disrespected.

Blayee described the remarks as "insulting" and urged Raji to withdraw them.

Blayee also expressed disappointment over the silence of some of Liberia's most prominent football figures, including former President George Weah and former national team captain James Debbah.

"What is disappointing is our former national players, including George Weah and even James Debbah, who work with Raji and the LFA, yet have not spoken about what was said about them," Blayee said.

Weah, who rose to global prominence as a striker for AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain before serving as Liberia's president, has not publicly commented on the controversy. Debbah, who played professionally in Europe and later coached Liberia's national team, has also remained silent.

Blayee urged Youth and Sports Minister Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah, along with former LFA presidents Edwin M. Snowe, Musa Hassan Bility and Izetta Wesley, to intervene and hold Raji accountable.

"As an FA president, he should not be using our football office and congress to disrespect our past heroes," Blayee said.

Election looming

The controversy comes less than a month before LFA elections. Kuoh has positioned himself as a challenger to Raji's leadership, securing endorsements from several former national team players.

Raji, who has led the association since 2018, has not publicly responded to the criticism. His comments have intensified debate over respect for former players and the tone of leadership within Liberia's football governing body.

The April 18 vote in Maryland County is expected to draw close attention as stakeholders weigh the future direction of Liberian football.