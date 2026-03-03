Liberia: Rep. Rugie Barry Dedicates First-Ever Police Station in Louisiana Township

Representative Rugie Yatu Barry dedicates the first-ever police station in Louisiana Township to strengthen security and support the Liberia National Police.

- Montserrado County Electoral District #1 Representative Rugie Yatu Barry has dedicated a newly constructed police station in Louisiana Township, describing the project as a major step toward strengthening security and curbing crime in the rapidly growing community.

The facility represents the first police station ever constructed in Louisiana Township, a historic development local leaders say will significantly enhance law enforcement presence and improve public safety in the area.

Representative Barry said the project was self-sponsored and initiated in response to concerns raised by residents and community leaders during a recent town hall meeting, where citizens highlighted rising security challenges and the need for a permanent police presence.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the lawmaker, the establishment of a modern, fully furnished police station is expected to improve the Liberia National Police's capacity to respond to emergencies, deter criminal activity and strengthen community policing within the district.

Speaking at the dedication ceremony, Barry described the project as part of her broader commitment to addressing pressing community needs through practical interventions.

She thanked individuals and well-wishers who contributed financially toward the construction of the facility, noting that the project reflects a collective commitment by residents and partners to improve security in Louisiana Township.

"As leaders, we must listen to the concerns of our people and respond with concrete solutions," Barry said, emphasizing that the police station is intended to provide residents with a safer and more secure environment.

As part of the initiative, the lawmaker also turned over three motorcycles to the Inspector General of Police, a move aimed at improving mobility and operational effectiveness for officers assigned to patrol the township and surrounding communities.

Inspector General of Police Gregory O. W. Coleman praised the initiative, describing the project as a timely and commendable contribution to strengthening national security and law enforcement capacity.

Coleman assured residents that the Liberia National Police (LNP) will deploy officers to the new facility and ensure that it remains fully operational and properly maintained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also disclosed that the engineer responsible for constructing the building will be contracted to supervise and maintain the structure for two years, ensuring that the facility remains in good condition.

During his remarks, Coleman also issued a warning to individuals involved in illegal land sales and activities fueling land disputes, noting that such practices continue to generate conflicts and security concerns in expanding communities.

"The law will take its course against anyone found violating the law," the police chief cautioned.

Also speaking at the event, Justice Minister N. Oswald Tweh commended Representative Barry for complementing the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen security infrastructure across the country.

Tweh urged residents of Louisiana Township to remain law-abiding and to cooperate with law enforcement authorities in maintaining peace and protecting the new facility.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Township Commissioner Moses K. White described the police station as a historic development for the community, noting that residents have long advocated for a permanent law enforcement presence in the area.

White expressed appreciation to Representative Barry on behalf of the township's residents, saying the project demonstrates responsive leadership and a commitment to community development.