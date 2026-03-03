Liberia: LACC Clears Emma Glassco of Corruption Allegations As Fisheries Saga Closes

- The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission has officially cleared former National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority Director General Emma Metieh Glassco of corruption allegations, concluding that months of investigation found no criminal intent or liability in her handling of World Bank-funded projects.

In a written clearance dated Dec. 23, 2025 seen by this paper, the Commission said it had concluded its probe into "allegations of financial improprieties and misapplication of project funds given by the World Bank for the construction of a new Headquarters for the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA)" and found no criminal intent or liability on Glassco's part.

"From analysis of the evidence gathered by the investigation, we are pleased to inform you that the investigation did not establish any criminal intent or liability on the part of Hon. Emma Metieh Glassco; hence, by this instrument she has been CLEARED by the Investigation," the LACC stated in the document, signed by its Program Manager for Monitoring and Investigation and approved by Executive Chairperson Cllr. Alexandra K. Zoe.

The clearance effectively ends the most serious cloud that hung over Glassco following her February 2025 suspension by President Joseph Boakai and the subsequent referral of her administration to both the LACC and the Ministry of Justice for investigation.

From Suspension to Scrutiny

Glassco, appointed in 2022 by former President George Weah, was suspended in February 2025 after the NaFAA Board of Directors raised concerns about her leadership and the management of funds, including those under the Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project, a World Bank-supported initiative.

The government cited administrative and financial concerns and referenced stakeholder complaints, including issues reportedly raised by the Office of the Ombudsman. At the time, Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah told reporters the President acted on recommendations from the Board and in the interest of transparency.

The most prominent allegation involved more than US$800,000 in project expenditures connected to the construction of NaFAA's headquarters on Bushrod Island. Glassco consistently denied wrongdoing, arguing that all disbursements were subject to the World Bank's "no-objection" procedures and processed through the Ministry of Finance's Project Financial Management Unit.

Independent reporting during the controversy highlighted the layered procurement architecture governing World Bank projects, including review by a Project Implementation Unit, endorsement by a National Project Steering Committee, and final clearance from the Bank before payments are executed. The General Auditing Commission had not issued any adverse audit findings related to the project.

The LACC's formal clearance now aligns with those earlier audit and oversight signals.

A Political Crosscurrent

Beyond the technical and legal dimensions, the episode unfolded against the backdrop of Liberia's political transition. Glassco's suspension came just over a year into President Boakai's administration, following a change in government after the 2023 elections.

Political pundits have argued that Glassco may have found herself caught between political lines during the transition period, a tenure-based appointee from a previous administration navigating shifting loyalties, internal agency disputes, and the recalibration that often accompanies new executive leadership.

While there has been no official acknowledgment that politics influenced the process, the perception of political undercurrents shaped public discourse throughout 2025.

Glassco herself described her suspension as unjust and publicly insisted she was denied due process. She later filed a suit before the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice alleging wrongful dismissal and violations of constitutional protections. The regional court registered her application and, at one point, gave the Liberian government 30 days to respond.

Her legal team framed the matter as a broader test of statutory tenure protection under the NaFAA Act and due process guarantees under Article 20(a) of the Constitution.

Resignation and Closure

In November, before the LACC issued its clearance, Glassco resigned, citing personal reasons. President Boakai accepted her resignation and thanked her for her service to the fisheries and aquaculture sector.

At the time of her departure, no oversight agency, including the LACC, the World Bank, or the General Auditing Commission, had issued findings establishing misconduct. The LACC's December clearance now formalizes that absence of criminal liability.

For Glassco, who often highlighted achievements during her tenure, including securing tens of millions of dollars in international fisheries financing, advancing compliance reforms under the European Union's IUU framework, and hosting a major international fisheries conference, the clearance represents more than a procedural outcome. It is, supporters say, a restoration of professional reputation.

She's furhter credited for developing legacy livelihood programs for fisherfolk through the establishment of co-management associations and the implementation of key initiatives such as net exchange programs, the transition from paddling canoes to fiberglass boats, and the distribution of essential safety equipment, including life jackets, AIS Transponder B devices, and GPS systems. Her efforts also supported micro-loan financing schemes for fishing communities and the construction of FAO-Thiaroye Fish Processing Technique (FTT) facilities to improve fish processing standards and value addition.

She further championed the establishment of a Fisheries Information Management System and a Fisheries Dashboard to strengthen transparency, data-driven oversight, and evidence-based decision-making in Liberia's fisheries sector.

She had argued throughout the controversy that the reforms initiated under her leadership were anchored in transparency and international best practices. The LACC's finding that it did not establish criminal intent or liability reinforces that narrative, even as political and administrative tensions remain part of the broader story.