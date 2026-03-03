Nigeria: Popular Nigerian Photographer Dies in Motorcycle Accident

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that on 15 January, he posted that he fulfilled one of his lifelong dreams by becoming a biker.

Popular documentary photographer and biker, Orowole "Kola Onifoto" Kolapo, has died.

He was 35.

News of the former military officer's death broke on Monday evening, with friends and associates confirming the development on social media, where tributes poured in.

On Sunday, Kola Onifoto announced on his Facebook page that he was embarking on a solo motorcycle ride from Lagos State to Akure, Ondo State.

Although authorities had yet to issue an official statement as of press time, some of his friends said he died following a motorcycle accident in Lagos.

Journalist Shina Oludare confirmed the news on his X page, revealing that he spoke with him shortly before his death.

According to Oludare, their conversation centred on the power bike he had recently acquired.

"We were just talking about that same power bike yesterday... and now it has taken you from us. I never imagined that moment would be our last goodbye.

"Good night, my dear friend, Kola Onifoto. I will always remember how fiercely and fearlessly you lived," he wrote.

Kola Onifoto

Meanwhile, Punch newspaper reported that Kola had been involved in an accident and had been initially rushed to the Federal Road Safety Corps emergency unit at 7UP, Ojota.

He was later transferred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, before news of his death emerged.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that on 15 January, Kola Onifoto posted that he had fulfilled one of his lifelong dreams by becoming a biker.

He announced the milestone by posting a photograph of himself standing beside his newly acquired motorcycle on his social media pages.

He wrote, "I recently became a new biker. One of my life dreams clocked and achieved! I won't fall and die on this -Amen!"

Aside from being a biker, he's known as an Uber driver, a writer, and a naval officer.

Tributes

Friends of Kola Onifoto and several social media users who knew him took to their respective platforms to mourn his passing and pay heartfelt tributes.

Below are some of the messages shared in his honour.

Oni Foto was warned several times by people that loved him but he never listened, Lots of people were genuinely worried about his safety.It is well. Rest well kolapo https://t.co/7QGHe6XSer pic.twitter.com/rX1sJCHFes-- Uba (@isdoreTech) March 3, 2026

An actual soldier, life hit. He left and started street photography.He did it passionately and creatively, life hit. He started cab driving...To contribute to the world around him, he started social media activism.E don tey wey person death shake me like this, e don tey....... pic.twitter.com/pKJMqPwyXL-- NWA-ADA NNEWI SOUTH (@NWA_ADA_NNEWI) March 2, 2026

Kola Onifoto-- Very rugged guy, good night!🤍-- SarkinFOTO (@FotoNugget) March 2, 2026

Rest in peace, Kola Onifoto.Rest easy! https://t.co/oFBYgIQy0s-- Titiloye Kikiope ✨ (@Olamide_Kiki) March 3, 2026

Knew Kola Onifoto from Facebook. He wrote so beautifully.When I saw him on blogs, I froze, resurrected my Facebook account and confirmed it.I pray his soul rests in peace 🥺-- Tamunoboma (@tamunoo_boma) March 3, 2026

