Liberia: Capitol Arson Case Paused

-As Supreme Court Reviews Judge's Actions

Temple of Justice, Monrovia, Liberia, March 2, 2026: Supreme Court Chamber Justice, Associate Justice Yussif D. Kabah, has placed an immediate halt and freeze on the ongoing Capitol Building arson trial before Criminal Court "A" judge, Roosevelt Z. Willie.

The court's decisive action follows a writ of prohibition filed by former Speaker Koffa and co-defendants. They are seeking clarification and a review of Judge Willie's prior decision, which they assert is both illegal and inconsistent with established law. The petitioners further contend that the judge's actions were irregular, disruptive, and potentially detrimental to the fairness of the trial proceedings.

In an official notice dated March 2, 2026, Associate Justice Yussif D. Kaba ordered Judge Willie to appear for a conference on March 5 at 2:00 p.m. The Supreme Court also issued a comprehensive stay of all actions related to the Capitol arson case, meaning no further proceedings will take place until after the conference and the petition is fully reviewed.

The petition states: "PETITION FOR THE WRIT OF PROHIBITION. By directive of His Honor Yussif D. Kaba, Associate Justice presiding in Chambers, you are hereby cited to a conference with His Honor on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the hour of 2:00 p.m., in connection with the above captioned case.

Meanwhile, you are ordered to stay all further proceedings and/or actions in the matter pending the outcome of the conference. Kind regards."

